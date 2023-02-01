U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    -2.15 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.30
    +22.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0127 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9100
    -1.1580 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,699.60
    +773.52 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Bank of America Declares First-Quarter 2023 Stock Dividends

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023.

Bank of America 
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact: 
Lee McEntire, Bank of America 
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact: 
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093 
william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794 
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-first-quarter-2023-stock-dividends-301736503.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Pitney Bowes Fourth Quarter Earnings 2022 Results Conference Call. Your lines have been placed in a listen-only mode during the conference call until the question-and-answer segment. Today’s call is also being recorded. If you have any […]

  • Should You Think About Buying Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Now?

    Chegg, Inc. ( NYSE:CHGG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Intel's Weak Outlook: Analysts Recommend Selling

    Intel faces more headwinds as analysts predict more slowdowns for the semiconductor company. Shares of Intel fell by 42% during the past year as investors grew wary of the company's growth prospects. Intel's adjusted bottom line for the December quarter was pegged at a 10 cents per share, while the Street had forecast a 20 cents per share profit.

  • ‘Dr. Phil’ Show to End After 21 Seasons in Another Daytime TV Shakeup

    CBS said Dr. Phil McGraw would focus on creating prime-time programming after his final season ends this year.

  • Why the Invesco QQQ ETF Gained 10.6% in January

    The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) got off to a good start in 2023, as the exchange-traded fund (ETF) finished the month of January up 10.6%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Invesco QQQ is one of the most popular ETFs in the world, with $156 billion in assets under management. It is a fund that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100, which includes the approximately 100 largest stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, not including financial stocks.

  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Mondelez International Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is scheduled to last about one hour, including remarks by Mondelez management and the question-and-answer session. I’d now like to turn the call over […]

  • Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Might Have Nowhere to Go But Down in February

    "This too shall pass" is an ancient saying that supports an investment in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today. The problem for investors right now is that the time it takes the company to work through what has become a very deep business downturn may end up being measured in years, not months. As an industrial stock, Stanley Black & Decker's business is inherently cyclical, with financial results rising and falling along with economic activity.

  • Chipmaker Qorvo Beats Quarterly Targets But Guides Low

    Chipmaker Qorvo handily beat expectations for its fiscal third quarter but it badly missed views with its outlook.

  • Bright Health plans 2nd round of layoffs at Bloomington headquarters

    Bright Health Group is planning a second round of layoffs, this time of 68 employees, from its Bloomington headquarters.

  • Investment strategist names No. 1 streamer: 'Netflix is the Kleenex of streaming'

    Brian Belski, BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist, discusses the consolidation of streaming companies and his bullish case for Netflix. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:17 On the case for consolidation 00:30 On the winner of streaming 00:47 On Disney's potential 01:05 On the expense of content.

  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the MPC Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Sheila, and I will be your operator for today’s call. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you […]

  • ChatGPT Users Topped 100 Million in January. Investors Are Betting Big on AI.

    ChatGPT has reached the 100 million-user level faster than previous red-hot applications such as TikTok, according to UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley.

  • All three major U.S. indices end Wednesday in positive territory

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down how stocks closed on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Altria stock gets boost following $1 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn

    The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.