Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
7.25% Non-Cumulative
$18.125
January 1
January 30
5.875% Non-Cumulative
$0.3671875
January 1
January 24
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
$21.50
January 1
January 30
4.375% Non-Cumulative
$0.2734375
January 15
February 3
4.125% Non-Cumulative
$0.2578125
January 15
February 2
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
$10.9375000
January 1
January 27
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
$15.3125000
January 1
January 27
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
