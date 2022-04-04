U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,728.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,922.75
    +59.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.20
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.88
    +0.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7370
    +0.2470 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.61
    -66.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.34
    +46.07 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.32
    +19.42 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Bank of America Mobilized and Deployed $250 Billion in Sustainable Finance Capital in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BAC
    Watchlist

Company is accelerating its capital mobilization and deployment as part of its $1.5 trillion by 2030 sustainable finance goal that is committed to environmental transition and inclusive social development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today that it mobilized and deployed approximately $250 billion in sustainable finance activity for 2021, an all-time high and a significant increase over 2020 levels. As part of Bank of America's $1.5 trillion by 2030 sustainable finance goal announced last April, the company has made tremendous progress towards mobilizing and scaling capital deployment to drive environmental and social change in line with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

"Our sustainable finance strategy permeates every aspect of how we deliver for our clients, employees and communities, and we are committed to a more inclusive, net zero society for all. Our sustainable finance focus is long-standing and continues to play a catalytic role in scaling our environmental transition and inclusive social development goals across the globe," said Paul Donofrio, Vice Chair of Bank of America. "As a financial institution, we are leveraging the power of our size, expertise and the capital markets to mobilize more investments and financings to address these global challenges and opportunities."

Bank of America provides lending, capital raising, advisory and investment services, along with other financial and risk management solutions, for clients transitioning to a low-carbon, inclusive economy. The company continues to expand and innovate its environmental sustainable finance activities and offerings, including increased asset-based financing, advisory and capital raising activities for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects; sustainable transportation with an emphasis on electric vehicles and sustainable fuels; sustainable food and agriculture; clean water and sanitation; and carbon capture and voluntary and compliance carbon offset solutions. Bank of America also continues to drive inclusive social development, with a focus on affordable housing, healthcare, education, digital and financial inclusion as well as more access to capital for minority and women-led businesses and underserved communities.

"Finance with a purpose is a powerful tool for driving social and environmental change. Through our work with internal stakeholders, external alliances, and other partners, we are making tangible and meaningful progress towards achieving a more sustainable future," said Karen Fang, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Bank of America. "While there is still much more to do, our significant increase in firm wide sustainable activity last year demonstrates our commitment and ability to lead by example. Whether it's our work in developed or emerging markets, on mature or new technologies, on climate change or social equity, our sustainable finance efforts are always focused on finding new and innovative ways to increase the amount of capital that is flowing to where it is needed the most."

Key highlights of 2021 sustainable finance activities, as outlined in Bank of America's 2021 Annual Report, include:

Environmental Transition

  • Set a goal to deploy and mobilize $1.5 trillion of capital in sustainable finance by 2030 to deliver for both environmental transition ($1 trillion out of the total goal) and inclusive social development

  • Set a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050

  • Underwrote $47.1 billion in ESG-themed bonds on behalf of more than 182 clients in 2021

  • Continued to be a top renewable energy tax equity investor since 2015 with a portfolio of approximately $12 billion, as of year-end 2021; historically, Bank of America's investments have contributed to the development of approximately 16% (38 gigawatts) of the total installed renewable wind and solar energy capacity in the U.S.

Inclusive Social Development

  • Issued a second $2 billion Equality Progress Sustainability Bond, broadening the scope of the target populations to include women and Asian American, Pacific Islander and Indigenous peoples, along with Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino populations, under Bank of America's ESG-themed Issuance Framework; with this offering, Bank of America has issued close to $12 billion across 9 green social and sustainability bonds since 2013

  • Tripled the Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment® to $15 billion through 2025 with a goal of helping 60,000 low- and moderate-income (LMI) individuals and families to purchase a home

  • Provided a record $6.6 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments and other real estate development solutions through Community Development Banking to finance affordable housing and economic development; between 2005 and 2021, over 227,000 affordable housing units were financed

  • Originated over $400 million in loans and investments, raising Bank of America's total portfolio to over $2 billion extended to Community Development Financial Institutions that finance affordable housing, economic development, small businesses, health care centers, charter schools and other community services

  • Committed more than $450 million, including more than $300 million to over 100 equity funds, to provide capital to diverse entrepreneurs and small business owners and $25 million to 21 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-serving institutions and community colleges as part of Bank of America's $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity

Furthermore, to better unlock the power of the private sector to more effectively mobilize and catalyze capital, Bank of America joined a number of coalitions in 2021 focused on collaborating to help accelerate the clean energy transition, including the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, the First Movers Coalition, the World Economic Forum (WEF) Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition, the Guidehouse Consortium for Clean Hydrogen, and the WEF's Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) Investment Accelerator.

To see more Sustainable Development Goals-related client stories, visit this Bank of America webpage. For highlights of Bank of America's ESG efforts, see page 35 of the Bank of America 2021 Annual Report.

Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, register for email news alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Sheryl Lee, Bank of America
Phone: 1.657.234.9950
sheryl.lee2@bofa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-mobilized-and-deployed-250-billion-in-sustainable-finance-capital-in-2021-301516007.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Stabilizing Market Sees Banks Prep Sale of Billions in Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are gearing up to offload billions of dollars in junk debt backing leveraged buyouts, counting on the nascent stability in the market to finally get rid of underwrites for businesses such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Unilever Plc’s tea unit.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talk

  • 3 Reasons Bank of America Can Still Perform Well in a Difficult Bond Market

    The yield curve, which displays the interest rates of U.S. Treasury bills of varying maturities, has gone from a steeply rising slope to a much flatter shape. Despite that recent shifts in the yield curve, I am not worried about a stock like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) right now, which is one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rising-rate environment in the industry. Here are three reasons I still think Bank of America can perform well in this kind of yield-curve environment.

  • Sacramento officials say multiple suspects are being sought in mass shooting

    Sacramento's police chief said Sunday afternoon that police believe a deadly shooting was the result of a fight and they are searching for multiple suspects. At least six people were killed and 12 others wounded in the downtown shooting early Sunday as the area bars and nightclubs in California's capital city were closing. Watch the press conference on Sunday afternoon.

  • Amazon Web Services' Moat Has Become Nearly Unassailable

    It doesn't take long when researching tech stocks to hear about the cloud. While it has become a bit of a buzzword, cloud computing is truly making a difference in how technology functions. Instead of having to run software, process data, or store information through expensive, on-site data centers, companies can outsource to some of the most powerful computer banks in the world through the cloud.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.