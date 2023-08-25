Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.24 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 3.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of America

Bank of America's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Bank of America has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 25%, which means that Bank of America would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.8% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 34% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Bank of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 37% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Bank of America has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bank of America's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Bank of America Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Bank of America is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank of America (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.