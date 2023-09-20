U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.63
    +7.68 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,703.64
    +185.91 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,658.58
    -19.61 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.75
    +11.23 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.43
    +0.23 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    +10.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    -0.0400 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7110
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,194.06
    -107.47 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.78
    +0.41 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,731.65
    +71.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,023.78
    -218.81 (-0.66%)
     

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 an hour in October

Lananh Nguyen
·1 min read
Signage is seen at the Bank of America Tower in Manhattan, New York City

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America will boost its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October as it heads toward a goal of raising hourly pay to $25 by 2025, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The pay bump translates to a minimum salary of almost $48,000 a year for full-time employees, according to the second largest U.S. lender.

BofA has increased pay several times in recent years, starting with a move to $15 an hour in 2017.

"Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational," Sheri Bronstein, the bank's chief human resources officer said in the statement.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Miral Fahmy)