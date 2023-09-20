U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.83
    +10.88 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.07
    +189.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,664.64
    -13.55 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.95
    +11.42 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.70
    +12.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3290
    -0.0360 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6570
    -0.0840 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,134.20
    -48.98 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.63
    -0.74 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.76
    +70.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,023.78
    -218.81 (-0.66%)
     

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 an hour in October

Lananh Nguyen
·1 min read
Signage is seen at the Bank of America Tower in Manhattan, New York City

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America will boost its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October as it heads toward a goal of raising hourly pay to $25 by 2025, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The pay bump translates to a minimum salary of almost $48,000 a year for full-time employees, according to the second largest U.S. lender.

BofA has increased pay several times in recent years, starting with a move to $15 an hour in 2017.

"Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational," Sheri Bronstein, the bank's chief human resources officer said in the statement.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Miral Fahmy)