Bank of America slashes its oil-price outlook 9% for 2023 as debt ceiling crisis increases risk of recession

Jason Kozlowski / EyeEm

Bank of America on Tuesday cut its Brent oil projection by 9% to $80 a barrel for 2023.

"Monetary forces are dragging down Brent crude prices," the commodities research team said.

The fight in Washington over raising the $31 trillion debt ceiling risks adding to economic stresses.

Steeper borrowing rates and dampened demand tossed with Washington wrangling over the US debt ceiling are in the mix of economic stresses that prompted Bank of America on Tuesday to cut its 2023 Brent crude oil forecast.

The new projection of $80 a barrel marks a 9% cut from the investment bank's previous forecast of $88 a barrel, though it represents 5% upside from current prices.

"Monetary forces are dragging down Brent crude prices," Francisco Blanch, head of BofA's global commodities research team, wrote in a note. Brent in late January hit its high of the year above $88 a barrel.

"While central banks continue to overcorrect for their last policy mistake (high inflation), oil is rushing to anticipate disinflation and a US recession driven by bank failures and tighter lending conditions," he added.

In addition, debt-ceiling tensions could worsen those macro headwinds, Blanch said, noting that the cost of insuring against a US debt default recently traded at their highest levels since 2009.

President Joe Biden met with Congressional leaders on Tuesday to work on a deal to steer the country away from a potential debt default.

The government could run out of money as soon as June 1, meaning a divided Congress must raise the country's $31 trillion debt limit in weeks or else drive the US into a catastrophic and unprecedented default on its debt that could trigger a recession.

Oil demand is already being clipped by rapidly rising interest rates directed by the Federal Reserve and a reduced amount of credit extended to businesses and households. With that, BofA downwardly revised its global oil consumption growth expectations to 1.2 million barrels of oil a day this year and to 1 million barrels next year.

The investment bank held onto its forecast of $90 for Brent in 2024 as it foresees OPEC and its allies potentially cutting production again to protect prices. OPEC in April said it would cut production by 1 million a day.

"We believe OECD demand will eventually improve while OPEC+ will likely keep proactively and preemptively managing supply," said Blanch.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development expects oil demand to contract by 400,000 barrels a day this year and by 200,000 million barrels a day in 2024.

