Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,876.57
    +8.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,892.52
    +86.13 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,453.99
    -27.92 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.73
    +6.86 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    +2.25 (+3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.20
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0052 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1280
    -0.0500 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7740
    +0.3540 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,954.25
    +235.97 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.73
    +2.06 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,236.47
    +9.99 (+0.03%)
     

Bank of America to give stock award to most employees -memo

Saeed Azhar
·1 min read

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America will give stock awards to employees who earn $500,000 or less, or about 97% of its workforce, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The second-largest U.S. lender is giving out shares for the seventh year, according to a memo from CEO Brian Moynihan.

Some staff will also receive cash awards based on compensation and local requirements.

Bank of America's profit shrank in the fourth quarter, hurt by $3.7 billion in one-off charges and a slide in interest income as it paid more to hold on to customer deposits.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)

Advertisement