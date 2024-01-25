Bank of America to give stock award to most employees -memo

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America will give stock awards to employees who earn $500,000 or less, or about 97% of its workforce, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The second-largest U.S. lender is giving out shares for the seventh year, according to a memo from CEO Brian Moynihan.

Some staff will also receive cash awards based on compensation and local requirements.

Bank of America's profit shrank in the fourth quarter, hurt by $3.7 billion in one-off charges and a slide in interest income as it paid more to hold on to customer deposits.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)