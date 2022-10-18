U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.98
    +42.03 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,523.80
    +337.98 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,772.40
    +96.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.96
    +20.20 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.35
    +0.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.08 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9865
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2100
    +0.2540 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.13
    -207.44 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.41
    -4.31 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Bank of America updates on return-to-office plans - memo

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp employees will have to work from office depending on their role and functional needs, with some of them needing to be in office for three days a week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Positions that require in-office locations, including financial center employees, will continue to be fully based in offices through their full work schedule, the memo said.

Roles that "generally need to function inside" offices will have the option to work from home for a limited number of days each month, while employees with job profiles supporting a split schedule will work in the office for a minimum of three days each week, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasuries post record foreign inflows in August -Treasury data

    Foreign inflows into U.S. Treasuries posted a record in the month of August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday, as investors speculated about a pivot by the Federal Reserve away from aggressive tightening. Data showed that foreign investors poured an all-time peak of $174.2 billion into U.S. Treasuries, up from $23 billion in July.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why MRC (MRC) is a Solid Choice

    MRC (MRC) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

  • LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman talks Convoy and the future of transportation

    LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman spoke with Brian Sozzi at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit about trucking software company Convoy and the overall future of transportation.

  • Hedge Fund Titan Warns UK Pension Crisis Is Just the Start

    (Bloomberg) -- For one of the world’s largest hedge funds, the UK pension fund crisis is just starting as central banks around the world raise interest rates and turn off quantitative easing.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet

  • TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline, Analysts Say

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. could sell billions of dollars of assets to help fund projects in Mexico and Western Canada and may even seek the divestiture of its Keystone oil pipeline to the Gulf Coast, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow

  • BHP quarterly iron ore production rises on lower COVID-19 impacts

    The higher production comes despite an 18% fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter as China repeatedly locked down several major cities as part of its "zero-COVID" policy, hitting economic activity and demand for iron ore. Rival Rio Tinto had tempered its annual iron ore shipments forecast, after quarterly iron ore deliveries fell. However, BHP said it had lower COVID-19 impacts and strong supply chain performance over the September quarter from its Western Australia projects.

  • Big Tech and Streaming Stocks Stage Late Rally After Netflix Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Netflix Inc. fueled a rally in tech stocks, easing investor concerns about growth in one of the hardest hit sectors this year. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Extend Rebound on Rising

  • Truss Faces Tory Rebellion If She Scraps Pledge on UK Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a brewing parliamentary rebellion if she is forced to abandon a key Conservative manifesto commitment on pensions as part of a frantic austerity drive.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenStocks Ex

  • Elizabeth Holmes new trial bid: lab director testifies against Theranos CEO again

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to make her pitch for new trial; she was convicted of fraud last Januiary.

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Microsoft lays off hundreds of employees (updated)

    Microsoft is the latest big player in tech to lay off workers.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).