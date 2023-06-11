Bank and fintech startup team up to try to help close the racial wealth gap

One of the country’s largest banks is partnering with MoCaFi, a Black-owned fintech startup, to help underserved populations to access its services.

On Thursday, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced that its Treasury Services arm will use MoCaFi’s digital payment technology to help the bank's government and corporate network reach consumers who are not connected to traditional financial services. MoCaFi’s mission: close the racial wealth gap by providing "individuals and families with cash assistance, mobile banking, and financial programming that create pathways to wealth."

The goal of the alliance is to help two groups: unbanked households, where no member operates a checking or savings account at a bank or credit union; and "underbanked" households, in which at least one member has a bank account but does not have access to other basic financial services.

According to a survey from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 5.9 million households, or 4.5%, were unbanked in 2021, and 18.7 million, or 14.1%, were underbanked. Unbanked rates are higher among Black and Hispanic households, as well as low-income households, the FDIC reported.

MoCaFi founder and CEO Wole Coaxum, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) that working with BNY Mellon will help his firm get products to many more communities. "It's a game changer in terms of new entrants in the market working with established players to reimagine bringing millions of people into the financial mainstream," Coaxum said.

Americans outside the banking mainstream typically have to pay more in fees when cashing checks or, for instance, purchasing money orders. It’s also more difficult for such consumers to qualify for home loans and other types of traditional credit.

On average, unbanked and underbanked Americans spent $3,000 annually per person on fees and interest on financial products in 2018, the last year such data was reported. MoCaFi's platforms include a bank account that provides no-fee cash withdrawals at certain ATMs.

Jennifer Barker, BNY Mellon’s CEO of Treasury Services, said that through the partnership, BNY Mellon's clients will be able to connect their employees to MoCaFi's disbursement program, which provides financial services such as disaster aid and payroll.

As an example, Barker said that a large grocery store chain may have a significant percentage of workers who may not have bank accounts. Now, by working with MoCaFi, more of these workers can still participate in the financial system.

Meanwhile, the partnership will also help MoCaFi achieve profitability, Coaxum said, after raising $23.5 million in Series B financing.

