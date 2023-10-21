Bank Bonds That Cut Risk Draw Ares and Blackstone: Credit Weekly

(Bloomberg) -- Banks are reviving the sale of credit-linked notes, a type of synthetic securitization that’s been relatively uncommon in the US since the financial crisis, ahead of new rules that will require them to hold more regulatory capital.

The bonds are used by lenders to reduce the financial resources they have to retain against loans on their balance sheet. By including a credit default swap in the notes, the issuer can effectively transfer credit risk tied to a pool of loans — such as mortgages or auto debt — to investors tempted by yields of more than 10% in some cases.

The revival comes as banks wait to hear the latest terms of forthcoming Basel III regulations, under which they will have to retain more capital to cover losses if their liabilities soar. As a result, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. see the mortgage-related CLN market alone growing to about $60 billion in the US in five years time, a 5,900% increase.

“With volatile interest rates and origination volumes, combined with increasing regulatory requirements, synthetic transactions are making more sense and are expected to pick up meaningfully in the near future,” said Chris Hentemann, chief investment officer and founder of hedge fund 400 Capital Management. The firm has been a buyer of European transactions, he said.

Magnetar Capital and Ares Management Corp. are also buying the bonds, which can yield anything from high single digits to mid-double digits, depending on the underlying collateral. KKR & Co. and Blackstone Inc. are active purchasers and ready to snap up more, according to people with knowledge of the matter. KKR and Blackstone declined to comment.

“From what we have seen, the number of capital relief trades that are coming out of this fourth quarter has only increased every week,” according to Joel Holsinger, co-head of alternative credit at Ares. The lender recently provided a significant risk transfer for a domestic bank on an aggregate portfolio exceeding $5 billion, he added, declining to name the bank.

Rising rates and increased risk weightings mean “it’s not easy to be a bank CEO right now,” Holsinger said. “It is a truly transformational moment.”

CLNs, also known as significant risk transfers, fell out of favor in the US after the credit crunch, with the recovery rate on one Lehman-referenced note less than 9%, according to a research paper. While they remained a theoretical option for banks, the Federal Reserve has traditionally been conservative about what they consider to be a bond that transfers risk.

Last month, however, the central bank broadened the definition of capital relief via CLNs, while retaining the right to say no to a lender issuing them. Morgan Stanley last month got approval for a new issuance under the new guidance, according to a JPMorgan note this past week.

“The federal government is loosening up their view on these types of transactions with larger commercial banks,” said Ryan Dunfield, chief executive officer and principal of the SAF Group, an alternative asset manager based in Calgary, Canada. “They’re opening up a window to ensure US banks have very stable capital bases given where we are in the economic cycle.”

