Bank of Botetourt Announces Grand Opening for New Office in the Town of Vinton

·2 min read
BUCHANAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) is pleased to announce that the Grand Opening of its newest office in the Town of Vinton, Virginia will take place on Thursday, August 19th. The new office officially opened on July 26, 2021, and is located at 410 South Pollard Street and is approximately 2,700 square feet. Services include an ATM with deposit capabilities, a drive-thru, and night deposit. The Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management will also be available from this location.

"We are excited to be in the Town of Vinton and look forward to working with the residents and community. With the on-going mergers of other financial institutions in our market area, we are pleased to be expanding our services and footprint as the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area," stated G. Lyn Hayth, III, President & CEO.

Paula E. Robins is serving as the Bank's Vinton Office Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager. She has over thirty-nine years of banking experience and was previously the branch manager at the Bank's Peters Creek and Bonsack offices.

The Grand Opening event will involve a formal ribbon cutting with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce beginning at 9:30am, along with activities throughout the day including, giveaways and the presentation of a Cat's Meow® Replica for the new location.

About Bank of Botetourt
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-botetourt-announces-grand-opening-for-new-office-in-the-town-of-vinton-301349410.html

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

