Bank of Canada Chief Says Rates Can’t Fix High Housing Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said monetary policy can’t solve housing shortages that are driving up costs, suggesting that policymakers may look beyond shelter inflation as they weigh how long to keep interest rates at current levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In his first speech since holding the policy rate at 5% for a fourth consecutive meeting, Macklem said high shelter inflation — now the biggest contributor to above-target price gains — partly reflects the impact of rate increases on mortgage interest costs. But it’s also driven by surges in rents and other housing costs, which are due to the chronic supply shortage in the country.

“That is not something monetary policy can fix,” he said, according to a prepared text of the remarks on Tuesday.

“Monetary policy can’t do everything. We need to avoid the temptation to overload monetary policy by expecting more of it than it can deliver. The right focus for the monetary policy is on what it can do. It’s already a big, difficult and important job.”

Read More: Canada’s Housing Target Falls 1.5 Million Units Short, CIBC Says

His speech from Montreal pushes back against some expectations that the central bank may need to hold interest rates at the current level for longer. Last month, the governor said the bank is shifting its focus to how long rates need to remain restrictive, although he reiterated that it’s too early to consider easing.

Macklem said that while the bank’s policy has “big effects” on the housing sector via mortgage costs, its impact on supply is “much more limited.”

Housing supply in Canada has fallen short of demand for many years, due to zoning restrictions, delays and uncertainties in the approval processes, and shortages of skilled workers, Macklem said. “None of these things monetary policy can address.”

Story continues

“Monetary policy can particularly affect demand in the short run,” said Macklem. “But it can’t address long-running structural problems on the supply side, which are fundamental to affordability.”

Similarly, he said monetary policy has no control over the fluctuations in oil and transportation costs related to wars in Europe and the Middle East and attacks of ships in the Red Sea. If there’s more volatility, the focus will be on whether these increases in costs are feeding through more broadly to inflation in other goods and services.

Macklem also looked back at lessons learned during the run up in inflation, specifically the bank’s decision to keep rates at the emergency lower bound for longer than was necessary after the worst of the pandemic.

“With hindsight, we probably could have begun withdrawing stimulus sooner,” he said. “When the economy reopened, people wanted to catch up on what they’d missed, but supply could not keep up. This put immediate upward pressure on prices. Once it became clear inflation was not going away, we responded forcefully.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.