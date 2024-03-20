Bank of Canada Expects Rate Cut Conditions to Emerge This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada officials said they’ll likely be able to start cutting rates this year if the economy evolves in line with their forecasts, but indicated that a spring housing rebound would complicate the inflation picture.

Members of the central bank’s six-person governing council said it was “still too early” to consider lowering borrowing costs at their March 6 rate decision, where they ultimately held the policy rate at 5% for a fifth straight meeting.

But the minutes-like summary of deliberations confirms policymakers’ discussions have turned toward what the bank would consider appropriate circumstances for cutting interest rates.

“Conditions for rate cuts should materialize over the course of this year,” according to the document released Wednesday.

Still, the deliberations point to a lack of consensus about how the bank would evaluate those conditions to start easing.

“There was some diversity of views among governing council members about when there would likely be enough evidence that these conditions were in place, and how to weight the risks to the outlook.”

Overall, members said downside risks were disappearing, and emphasized their concern about a hotter-than-expected housing market making it more difficult to get inflation under control.

“If the housing sector rebounds in the spring, shelter price inflation could be pushed up, delaying the return of CPI inflation to the 2% target. If inflation proves more persistent than expected, monetary policy would likely need to remain restrictive for longer.”

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported inflation unexpectedly eased to 2.8% in February, adding to evidence that policymakers may soon be able to start considering rate cuts amid clearer evidence of disinflation taking hold. Traders in overnight swaps boosted their bets on a June rate cut after the inflation release, and are now pricing in around a three-quarters chance of one.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank will cut rates at its June meeting. Policymakers next set rates on April 10.

Other takeaways:

Policymakers discussed the challenge of defining underlying inflation and agreed that it’s not measured by a single statistic but rather by a collection of indicators, including CPI-trim, CPI-median, CPI excluding food and energy and the distribution of price gains across components in the CPI basket.

They said indicators of underlying inflation were suggesting slow progress getting the pace of price gains down to target, and at that meeting, “saw nothing in the data that would change their view” inflation would remain around 3% in the coming months.

They agreed that recent housing market indicators suggested high shelter costs would continue to be a key contributor to overall inflation. While there could be some capacity to “look through” mortgage interest costs if they’re the only component holding up inflation, rent and housing costs were still rising significantly in January.

Some of the risks that might influence the monetary policy path include persistent core inflation, households’ near-term inflation expectations not easing meaningfully, elevated unit labor costs, a rebound in housing market activities, greater-than-expected pullback in consumer spending, a larger and more rapid rise in the unemployment rate, and elevated energy prices and transportation costs.

They said market pressures on the overnight rate that were seen in January had mostly eased, and concluded that the pressures seen in January were not caused by quantitative tightening and it would continue normalizing its balance sheet.

