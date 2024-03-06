Advertisement
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5% again

CBC
The Bank of Canada is seen on Sept. 6, 2017 in Ottawa. The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent again, as economists had expected. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)
The Bank of Canada is seen on Sept. 6, 2017 in Ottawa. The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at 5 per cent again, as economists had expected. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate at five per cent again, as economists had expected.

More to come.

