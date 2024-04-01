Bank of Canada Sees Budding Firm Optimism Amid Weak Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada surveys show business optimism is weak but improving, and fewer firms are expecting a recession, taking pressure off policymakers as they decide when to lower interest rates.

Monday’s reports on business sentiment suggest higher interest rates continue to weigh on activity, but Canada’s large firms are less concerned about a steep drop-off in growth.

And while higher borrowing costs are limiting sales growth, they’re also working to normalize firms’ price-setting behaviors, moderating wage growth and re-anchoring inflation expectations.

In total, the business survey data suggest that firms don’t see the economy edging toward a deeper downturn. But a separate survey shows limited progress on consumers’ short-term inflation expectations, which remain stuck well-above the central bank’s 2% target, a cautionary signal for officials.

“These surveys are encouraging for the bank, as inflation expectations are improving (even if slowly), and it looks as though the economy isn’t weakening any further,” Benjamin Reitzes, rates and macro strategist at Bank of Montreal, said in an email. “There’s not enough here to push the bank to cut any earlier, but June is on the table as long as there’s continued progress in the next couple of CPI reports.”

The central bank’s business outlook indicator rose to minus 2.4 in the first quarter, from minus 3.1 previously. Firms continue to report weakened demand conditions, the bank said, and about 27% of firms expect a recession, down from 37% in the previous quarter.

About 56% of firms listed uncertainty as their top concern, up from 52% previously, driven by interest rates, input costs and general domestic economic growth. Worries about cost pressures and demand for sales also continue to rise.

Investment intentions dropped sharply, with just 33% of firms expecting to spend more on machinery and equipment over the next year, down from 41% previously. In addition to uncertainty, firms say soft demand, high borrowing costs and “fewer binding capacity constraints” are limiting investment plans.

Inflation expectations among Canadian large firms remain elevated but continue to ease, the bank said — 27% of firms expect yearly price pressures to exceed 2% beyond the next three years, down from 37% previous.

Labor market conditions continue to loosen and businesses expect wage growth to be 4.1% — slower than it was in the previous 12 months, but higher than historical averages. Just 22% say labor shortages are restricting their ability to meet demand, and 43% of firms say they expect their workforce to expand, up from 37% previously.

“Normalization of wage setting remains a gradual process,” the bank said.

Read More: Early Signals Are Showing Cooling Wage Growth in Canada

Corporate price-setting behavior continues to normalize, officials said, and fewer firms are planning on making larger or more-frequent-than-normal price increases.

In the survey of consumer expectations, near-term inflation expectations were little changed from the previous quarter, and remain well above the Bank of Canada’s 2% target for inflation. Importantly, progress on long-term inflation expectations reversed course and moved higher at the beginning of the year: 5-year-ahead inflation expectations rose to over 3%.

With interest rate expectations falling, intentions to buy a home have increased compared to last year despite elevated mortgage costs, high home prices, limited housing availability and considerable difficulty for renters to save for a down payment.

The share of respondents who are planning to buy or thinking of buying a house or condo rose to 15%, from 13% in 2023. The share of renters planning to buy in the next 12 months increase to 18%, from 17% last year.

Members of the central bank’s six-person governing council said it was “still too early” to consider lowering borrowing costs at their March 6 rate decision, where they ultimately held the policy rate at 5% for a fifth straight meeting.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Bank of Canada to start lowering borrowing costs in June. The central bank’s next meeting is April 10.

(Adds quotes, impact for Bank of Canada policy)

