Bank of Canada Sees Quantitative Tightening Ending in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- A Bank of Canada official said quantitative tightening will likely end in 2025, at which point the central bank will tilt purchases to shorter-duration securities and consider buying assets in both primary and secondary debt markets

In a speech in Toronto, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle reiterated that the program is expected to run its course once settlement balances have reached a range of C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) to C$60 billion, from the current level of roughly C$100 billion.

“The bottom line is the balance sheet normalization process is continuing as we laid out last year and we have tools to manage any temporary funding pressures that might come up along the way,” Gravelle said.

The remarks suggest the central bank’s plans to shrink its balance sheet haven’t changed substantially, and will help to end to speculation officials will be soon forced to wind down QT.

That’s now likely to happen “sometime in 2025,” slightly later than policymakers had initially planned, as officials now expect the government of Canada will hold fewer deposits on the central bank’s balance sheet, keeping settlement balances elevated for longer.

The normal long-run level for settlement balances was the same range as previously outlined by Gravelle in March last year. But the deputy governor said the bank is now considering how and where it will resume making asset purchases, weighing whether to buy government of Canada treasury bills and bonds in secondary markets, during primary debt auctions or a combination of both.

In the speech, Gravelle explained that the resumption of purchases was meant to stabilize the bank’s balance sheet, and reiterated that was different than the pandemic-era asset purchases intended to stimulate the economy.

“We will start buying government of Canada bonds and other assets again as part of our normal balance sheet management. Those purchases will not be quantitative easing.”

Gravelle also repeated that the bank is able to continue QT even when it lowers interest rates to more normal levels. When the program ends, the bank said it will no longer buy Canada Mortgage Bonds, and aim to diversify purchases.

In a question and answer session after the speech, Gravelle said the bank will tilt purchases to shorter-duration securities, with the goal of restoring a more normal mix of short and longer-term debt.

“Once QT ends and we start acquiring assets again, the sequence will likely be term repos at first, then after some time we will add T-bills, with bond purchases coming later still,” Gravelle said in the speech.

The central bank under Governor Tiff Macklem has been shrinking its balance sheet for about two years. Its assets have fallen to around C$307 billion from a peak of more than C$575 billion as it allows government bonds it holds to mature, draining liquidity from the financial system.

That’s resulted in a decrease of settlement balances — interest-bearing deposits used as a means of payment in Canada’s high-value payment system, called Lynx.

Earlier this year, liquidity pressures in funding markets led some economists and strategists to question whether Canada’s financial system was already running short on settlement balances, a situation that might have hastened the end of QT.

Gravelle reiterated that recent strains in overnight markets were not a sign the bank will need to stop shrinking its balance sheet earlier than planned.

But he added that there’s still a risk QT could end earlier, especially if there’s “persistent upward pressure” on the overnight repo rate average that results in widespread or more frequent use of overnight repo operations.

Broader funding pressures and longer-lasting concerns from financial market participants about liquidity might also prompt the bank to end the program earlier, but Gravelle said officials would communicate potential timing changes in advance and “very clearly.”

Ian Pollick, who runs fixed income, currency and commodities strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, raised doubts about the proposed timeline for ending the program, but acknowledged that an earlier end would require further and sustained strains in liquidity markets.

“The risk of an earlier end to QT is still very high in our view, but it is clear we need to see much more persistent deviations,” Pollick wrote in a report to investors.

