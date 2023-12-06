Bank of Canada’s Tough Talk Set to Meet Harsh Economic Reality

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates steady as officials seek out a neutral way to acknowledge their rate hikes have gone far enough.

Economists and markets say policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem will keep the benchmark overnight rate unchanged at 5% on Wednesday, a third consecutive pause. The key will be the language of the statement. Macklem will be trying to underscore that the central bank understands growth is weak, without causing speculation about deep rate cuts in 2024.

Macklem has insisted more hikes are possible and that it’s too early to talk about cutting rates. The inflation fight is not yet won, he says. Most economists expect the central bank to keep using that line.

Officials don’t want financial conditions to loosen too quickly; that would risk a resurgence of price pressures.

November’s remarkable bond rally has already reduced longer-term borrowing costs. The yield on the five-year benchmark bond — which is key for setting fixed-rate mortgages in Canada — has tumbled almost 100 basis points since early October and closed at 3.446% on Tuesday, the lowest since June.

“I think they have sufficient reason to take more of a neutral tone,” Beata Caranci, chief economist at Toronto Dominion Bank, said in an interview. The challenge for Macklem and his officials will be keeping markets from getting “ahead of themselves and start becoming overly aggressive in pricing in rate cuts,” she said.

The first reduction in the policy rate will happen in the second quarter of 2024, according to a new survey of economists by Bloomberg, and most think it will happen without advance warning from the bank. Traders in overnight index swaps see a high probability of two rate cuts by June or July.

That’s due to a deteriorating economic outlook, which undermines the credibility of Macklem’s threat to hike further if necessary. Canada’s economy has stalled and consumption is weak. The unemployment rate has risen to 5.8% from 5% in just seven months, a loosening of the labor market that typically coincides with recessions.

Eleven of 17 economists in the Bloomberg survey say borrowing costs are restrictive enough — and five say the overnight rate is already too high. Feeble growth is seen persisting into the middle of next year, which will cause more slack in the labor market, helping to bring inflation back to the 2% target sometime in the second half of next year or first half of 2025, the majority say.

After temporarily reversing course due to rising gasoline costs, inflation is again headed in the right direction, decelerating to a 3.1% yearly pace in October. Core measures that strip out volatile items are also trending lower.

And while a soft landing is still the base-case scenario for the economy, key vulnerabilities in the country’s financial system are about to be tested. Canada’s highly indebted households carry shorter-duration mortgages that roll over more quickly than their counterparts in the US, and 82% of economists say that represents a major downside risk to the economy.

“When I look further out at the market-implied pricing, that’s when I start to think that there’s another shoe to drop,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in an interview. His firm expects the bank to cut rates more than consensus in the next two years. “What I see is still an underappreciation for the risks and headwinds emanating from the mortgage renewal story.”

Before reaching consensus to hold rates steady at their October meeting, the bank said some members of the six-person governing council thought rates should rise further, according to summary of those discussions.

Prematurely declaring victory over inflation, only to have to restart rate hikes later, would be another major knock to the central bank’s credibility. Headline inflation has been above the 3% cap of the Bank of Canada’s inflation control range for 30 of the last 31 months — the worst record in the modern era of the central bank — and more than half of economists surveyed say that has hurt the bank’s reputation.

Political pressure is also mounting, and leaders of some Canadian provinces have penned letters to Macklem urging him not to hike rates further. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is ultimately responsible for the central bank, gave a rare public affirmation of policymakers’ September rate pause, which she called a “welcome relief” to Canadians. In the survey, 71% of economists said it’s not appropriate for the minister to comment on the Bank of Canada’s decisions.

--With assistance from Sarina Yoo.

