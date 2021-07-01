U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.98
    +17.48 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,574.88
    +72.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.07
    -2.89 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.24
    +14.69 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.94
    +1.47 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0390 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6040
    +0.5210 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,480.27
    -1,147.90 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.35
    -20.32 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.16
    +87.69 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

A bank for the creator economy, Karat Financial raises $26M in Series A funding

Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

The creator economy is changing the way that people earn a living, whether you're an Instagram influencer or a freelance graphic designer. But traditional banks haven't caught up.

Take Alexandra Botez for example. The Stanford graduate earns six figures playing chess on Twitch, where she has 877,000 followers. But when she tried to apply for a business credit card, she was rejected twice. Meanwhile, when the creator behind TierZoo, a YouTube channel with 2.7 million subscribers, tried to rent an apartment, he was rejected because his landlord didn't see his business as legitimate.

Eric Wei noticed this disconnect while he was a Product Manager at Instagram, where he helped build Instagram Live. With co-founder Will Kim, a previous investor with seed fund Lucky Capital, Wei launched Karat Financial, a better banking system for digital creators. Today, Karat Financial announced a $26 million Series A round led by Union Square Ventures with participation from GGV Capital and SignalFire.

"Banks need to understand you in order to trust you, and it's only when they trust you that they're willing to give you credit, process your payments, and hold your money," Wei told TechCrunch. "If Alexandra Botez has 800,000 followers, and let's say a tenth of them are paying a monthly subscription fee on Twitch, you can actually back into what these creators' income streams are, and develop a better underwriting model than what the banks have today."

But Karat isn't solving a problem exclusive to the 1% of digital creators. Even for someone like a self-employed small business owner or a gig worker, it can be challenging to find a landlord that will rent an apartment without a proof of employment letter and regular paystubs. But the creator economy remains a fast-growing sector -- more than two million creators make over $100,000 per year, and according to VC firm SignalFire, over 46.7 million people have enough of a following to monetize their content part-time.

"This whole industry exploded," said Kim. "If it's a flash in the pan, it's a fifteen-year-old flash."

Wei and Kim founded Karat in 2019, then earned a spot in Y Combinator's Winter 2020 accelerator. By June 2020, Karat launched its first product, the Karat Black Card, a credit card for creators, and earned $4.6 million in seed funding from investors like Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

Image Credits: Karat

"Our vetting process is we try to evaluate creators as the businesses they are," Wei said. The Karat Black Card doesn't charge interest or fees, and only turns a marginal profit off of bank interchange fees. Karat will also advance credit for sponsorship payments at no cost to the creator. So if you're an influencer and get paid $1,000 to make a video sponsored by a clothing company, it could take months to get paid. Karat will give you that $1,000 now, so long as you pay them back once the clothing company pays you.

Karat proved its concept with 50% growth from month to month and eight figures in transactions since launch last year. More than 30 creators have invested in Karat, including Jared Leto, 3LAU, Nas Daily, and Josh Richards -- that's all without any spending on influencer marketing.

"It turns out that when you do a good job for creators, they share you around with other people," Wei said.

Since then, their portfolio of investors has grown to include YouTube co-founder Steven Chen, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, Former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, and Former Wealthfront CEO Adam Nash, among others.

But Karat's ultimate ambition isn't to give creators a line of credit. They started out with the credit card to prove their concept, but in the long term, they hope to create a financial infrastructure for creators. That means helping them launch merchandise lines, incorporate their business, get a mortgage, take out business loans, and file their taxes. Wei says that would come after the company's Series B, opening a more lucrative income stream than collecting bank interchange fees.

"We decided to roll Karat out with the same tried and true fintech playbook," Wei said. "Start out with something simple before wedging and scaling into those other products. So for us, the card is just a means to an end. Our whole model is, we use the cards to develop our underwriting model and gain trust from creators, and eventually, we can build to be Square for creators."

Already, Wei and Kim are getting texts from their internet celebrity clients, asking them to be their de-facto financial advisors.

"We're just like, oh my gosh, we love you, but we're not building those products yet," Wei said. "We'll do that when we hit our Series B, and yes, we'll charge you fees, because we're going to provide you with better service than what's out there now."

With the newly announced Series A round, Karat plans to double its staff with new hires and begin looking toward new product development.

Karat launches a credit card for online creators

Venture capitalists ‘like and subscribe’ to influencers

Recommended Stories

  • Nowports raises $16M to build the OS for LatAm's shipping industry

    Nowports, an automated digital freight forwarder in Latin America, has raised $16 million in Series A funding. Mouro Capital -- a venture capital fund focused on fintechs and adjacent businesses that is backed by Banco Santander -- led the round for the Monterrey, Mexico-based startup. Foundation Capital also participated in the financing, which included participation from existing backers Broadhaven Ventures, InvestoVC, Monashees, Base10 Partners and Y Combinator.

  • Huishan Zhang Resort 2022

    The designer recalled the baroque splendor of Villa Arconati, near Milan, and channeled its colors and mood into his resort collection.

  • The EU's COVID-19 'digital certificates' are up and running

    A regulation underpinning a digital certification system for individuals in the European Union to verify their COVID-19 status via a common credential has gone into application today -- on schedule. From today, almost all EU Member States are now able to issue and verify digital certificates, per the Commission -- with only a handful of (mostly) EEA countries still pending a step, according to its website. A number of countries had started issuing certificates earlier.

  • Barracuda acquires Skout Cybersecurity to enter the XDR market

    Barracuda Networks has purchased Skout Cybersecurity, a New York-based channel-only provider of extended detection and response (XDR) services. As a result of the ever-increasing attack surface as businesses shift to the cloud and embrace hybrid working, 80% of security professionals now say XDR solutions — which automatically collect and correlate data from multiple security layers to improve threat detection — should be a top priority for their organization, and 68% of enterprises plan to implement XDR in 2021 and 2022, according to recent research. Skout, an early-stage cyber-as-a-service startup that had amassed a total of $25 million in funding from RSE Ventures and ClearSky, also offers AI-powered endpoint protection, email protection services, and Office 365 monitoring through its XDR platform.

  • Codat raises $40M from Tiger for its SMB-focused API service

    This morning Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a $40 million round led by Tiger Global. The company raised $10 million in a Series A around a year ago that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail.

  • Facebook adds Ubisoft games to its cloud gaming service as part of huge US expansion

    Facebook is adding Ubisoft games to its cloud gaming service as part of a major expansion

  • Exclusive: Hepsiburada CEO sets out her vision, as it becomes first ever Turkish Nasdaq IPO

    Turkey's giant online shopping platform considered the Amazon of its country — floats on the Nasdaq today, for a valuation likely to exceed $3.9 billion on current projections, especially with shares being marked up to $14 apiece (up from the previously predicted $12 pricing). Bu this isn’t the end of the journey for this break-out Turkish tech and e-commerce company, for long-time founder and chairwoman Hanzade Doğan Boyner - who started the business in 1998 no less, and still has overall control of the company - considers this closer to a growth round of funding, enabling her ambitious plans to mine Turkey’s fast-developing market even further, as well as expand into Central and Eastern Europe. Doğan Boyner, a scion of the powerful Doğan family in Turkey, continues to hold three-quarters of the voting power in the company, according to the prospectus filed to the SEC.

  • Aviation pioneer Wally Funk will join Blue Origin's first crewed space flight

    The 82-year-old will become the oldest person to reach space.

  • 'Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut' comes to PS4 and PS5 on August 20th

    You won't get a free upgrade from the original game, however.

  • Prime Gaming members can claim a trio of Lucasfilm Games classics this summer

    Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away a trio of Lucasfilm Games classics including 'The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition.'

  • Instagram is 'no longer a photo-sharing app,' says its head

    Instagram doesn't see itself anymore as a platform where people go to share and look at photos.

  • Nio’s strong Q2 sales, Xpeng raises $1.8 billion, ViacomCBS C-suite changes

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Nio Inc. reporting strong second-quarter deliveries, Xpeng raising $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong listing, and ViacomCBS gaining a boost in shares as the company makes an international push.

  • Micron down after hours following earnings

    Chipmaker Micron Technology reported earnings after the bell. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks it down.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • 3 Expensive Tech Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    Many high-growth tech stocks have seen price pullbacks over the past few months, due to concerns about higher bond yields, inflation, and decelerating growth for companies that benefited from the pandemic. Let's take a look at three of those companies: Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Snowflake was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020, thanks to its jaw-dropping growth rates and big investments from Berkshire Hathaway and salesforce.com.

  • Why Ocugen Shares Are Slipping Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were slipping 5% lower as of 11:27 a.m. EDT on Thursday. One potential reason relates to Ocugen's inclusion in the Russell 3000 index. Ocugen announced a few weeks ago that its shares would be included in the Russell 3000, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest stocks traded in the U.S. This change took effect as of the market close on June 28.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to DiDi (NYSE: DIDI)’s Early Investor Billionaire Zhang Lei

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Zhang Lei, who was an early investor in DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE: DIDI). If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang Lei’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best […]

  • Why Micron Stock Dropped Today

    Profits are soaring for this company, but analysts don't think the good times will last forever.

  • Nasdaq's banner month, hot IPO summer, Hertz shareholders cheer bankruptcy exit

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Two of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit an all-time high last week, and U.S. vaccination rates continue to head higher, signaling that an end to the pandemic, at least within the borders of the U.S., may be in sight. As we head into July, the following three top stocks stand out as particularly attractive, and they have a genuine shot at making investors richer this month, and well beyond. To begin with, leading telehealth services provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) looks like a bargain for growth seekers after losing nearly half of its value since mid-February.