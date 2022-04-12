U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.75
    -20.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,097.00
    -122.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,919.00
    -81.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.10
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.89
    +1.60 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.90
    +10.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3910
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,551.77
    -2,649.53 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.70
    -61.47 (-6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,463.96
    -357.56 (-1.33%)
     

The Bank of East Asia wins big at the Global Brands Magazine Awards

·2 min read

  • The Bank of East Asia has won the "Best Personal Banking Brand", "Best Banking Product" and "Best Bank for Customer Experience" in Hong Kong, for the year 2022.

  • The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in the last quarter of 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The awards aim to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors, selected by a magazine that keeps readers on top of key trends surrounding the branding world. The Bank of East Asia was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

GBM Logo
GBM Logo

Commenting on The Bank of East Asia's award wins, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "Every few years we have the privilege of working with a brand that goes beyond our expectations. The Bank of East Asia is one of these. With their outstanding performance, they have won 3 of our prestigious awards. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

About The Bank of East Asia

Incorporated in Hong Kong in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is dedicated to providing comprehensive corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to its customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other major markets around the world.

BEA is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, serving the needs of customers throughout Greater China and beyond, with total consolidated assets of HK$907.47 billion (US$116.39 billion) as of 31st December, 2021. BEA also operates one of the largest branch networks in Hong Kong, with 58 branches, 49 SupremeGold Centres, and 9 i-Financial Centres throughout the city.

In Mainland China, BEA's operational presence dates back to the opening of the Bank's Shanghai Branch in 1920. Today, the BEA Group operates one of the most extensive networks of any foreign bank on the Mainland, with outlets in about 40 cities nationwide.

Check out our social media shout outs by clicking the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3xhCp53

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3xiCjdq

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3uv5lVI

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3xcKNTA

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

