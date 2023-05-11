Bank of England admits it was wrong on recession – with record upgrade for UK economy

Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England - ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

The Bank of England has upgraded its growth forecasts by the biggest amount on record as it scrapped its prediction of recession this year.

Policymakers admitted growth will be “materially stronger” than it previously thought, with the economy now expected to expand over the next two years rather than shrink.

The economy is now expected to return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of this year as Threadneedle Street rowed back on a prediction just three months ago that the UK economy will shrink for more than a year.

The rosier forecast came as policymakers raised interest rates for the twelfth consecutive time from 4.25pc to 4.5pc, taking borrowing costs to their highest level since 2008.

Despite the improved growth forecast, the Bank warned that food prices were likely to keep climbing in the months ahead.

Policymakers said stubbornly high food prices could put Rishi Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation by the end of this year at risk.

The Bank now believes inflation will average just above 5pc in the final quarter of this year, instead of 3.9pc, with “significant” risks that the rate could be higher.

The Prime Minister has promised to halve the headline rate from 10.7pc, meaning it would have to fall below 5.35pc by December to meet his target.

The Bank said “almost all” of recent inflation was being driven by soaring food and goods prices, which it expected to continue.

“Food price inflation was likely to fall back more slowly than previously expected,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in its latest economic outlook.



“The current near-term projection for food inflation in the UK does not include any reduction in the average level of food prices, only a slowing in the rate of inflation.”

Inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), is now “expected to decline somewhat less rapidly compared with February”, the MPC said.

The Bank’s 2pc inflation target is not expected to be reached until the start of 2025, nine months later than previously forecast.

However, the economy is now expected to be 2.25pc larger in three years' time than the Bank predicted in February, representing the biggest growth upgrade in the MPC’s history.

The growth upgrades are in stark contrast to previous gloomy predictions that showed the economy will remain smaller than its pre-pandemic size until at least 2026.

Unemployment is expected to be lower than previously forecast, while pay growth is forecast to be higher. The average pay packet is expected to climb by 5pc this year.

Policymakers said there was some tentative evidence that the jobs market was starting to cool.

The Bank added that only a third of the impact of previous rate rises had been felt so far, with higher borrowing costs still expected to dampen growth going forward.

Many people with a mortgage are “yet to experience higher rates”, the Bank said. Fixed-rate deals for 1.3 million households are scheduled to expire before the end of this year, adding an average of £200 to their monthly costs.

Policymakers also renewed their criticism of banks for failing to pass on rising interest rates to savers.

Interest rates are now almost 4.4 percentage points higher than they were at the end of 2021. However, the average interest rate on an instant access account had climbed by just 1.42 percentage points over the same period.

Policymakers warned that most savers were still not getting a good return on their money. The Bank said many lenders had no incentive to offer higher rates because households had stashed money away during lockdown, which swelled balance sheets.



It said returns were more attractive for people willing to lock their money away for longer, with many households shifting their cash into fixed-rate bonds as a result.

