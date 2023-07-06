Bank of England captured by groupthink, says former deputy governor

Bank of England

The Bank of England was captured by groupthink that blinded it to obvious warning signs over the inflation crisis and prevented it from stamping out price rises, former top officials have said.

Sir Charlie Bean, who was a deputy governor of the Bank until 2014, told MPs that the previous decade’s experience of trying to boost low inflation with ultra-low interest rates and money printing meant officials across the world missed the opposite problem looming.

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee, he said: “There was a problem of groupthink across the central banking fraternity.... You had all of these discussions about negative interest rates and other ways to inject more demand.

“Connected to that was the idea of trying to signal interest rates would stay low for long and thereby put downward pressure on long-term interest rates.

“And really you had all central banks in that mindframe. I think they were all too slow to pivot to the dangers of a significant increase in inflation and the need to withdraw some of the, in my view, excessive monetary stimulus injected during the pandemic.”

He said the Bank of England was right at the start of the pandemic to ramp up quantitative easing – the process where it pumps new money into the economy by buying bonds – but “stuck with it for longer than was appropriate”, failing to tackle the spike in inflation.

Sir Charlie, who served on the Bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from 2000 to 2014, said: “As we went through 2021, and it was clear the economy was rebounding, and particularly after the furlough scheme closed and we discovered half a million people had left the labour force, at that point they should have been moving a little bit more swiftly to be changing the stance of policy.”

The MPC began raising rates from 0.1pc in December 2021, but initially insisted that inflation would be transitory. Price rises eventually peaked at 11.1pc in October 2022 and are proving stubbornly high, slowing only to 8.7pc in April and May. The Bank increased its base rate to 5pc last month.

Sushil Wadhwani, a former MPC member between 1999 and 2002, told MPs that the Bank missed key warning signs, including that growth in the money supply had surged as well as business surveys around the world which indicated firms felt they had enormous power to push up prices for customers.

Another sign was the number of warnings from former policymakers.

He said: “It did puzzle me over these past two or three years as to how many ex-MPC members came out in public and worried aloud about the inflationary risks but somehow the Bank didn’t pay enough attention – perhaps because they thought we are old fashioned and did economics in a primitive way, I have no idea.”

The Bank has admitted its forecasts have gone awry in recent years, and has commissioned an externally-led review of its inflation projections.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.