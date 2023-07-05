Bank of England considers clampdown on foreign bank branches - latest updates

The Bank of England is considering plans to force more foreign banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, according to reports - REUTERS/Kori Suzuki

The Bank of England is reportedly looking at plans to force more international banks to set up subsidiaries in the UK rather than simply local branches.

Officials are considering the plan as part of a review of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, which led to the enforced sale of its UK subsidiary earlier this year, according to the Financial Times.

The move could reduce the thresholds requiring foreign banks with corporate business in Britain to set up subsidiaries, the paper said.

Subsidiaries, such as SVB had in London, are easier for local regulators to seize control of in case of failure.

However, such a move is likely to be unpopular with banks as setting up full-blown subsidiaries is more expensive than creating local branches.

Following the collapse of its parent company in the United States, Silicon Valley Bank’s UK arm was sold to HSBC in March to avoid disrupting its customers in Britain.

The Bank of England has been contacted for comment.

09:15 AM BST

Eurozone economy stagnant as services growth slumps

The European economy ground to a halt last month as output slumped to a six-month low, according to a closely watched survey.

The HCOB Eurozone Composite purchasing managers’ index gave a reading of 49.9, down from 52.8 in May, after services growth waned and factory production fell.

A reading above 50 indicates growth while below 50 shows a contraction.

The reading was a considerable loss of momentum from April’s 11-month high of 54.1.

Weak demand weighed on performances in manufacturing, with an especially-steep drop in new orders.

Dr Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said:

Among the four major eurozone countries, the slump in service sector momentum was not only most pronounced in France, it is also the only country in which services companies reported a reduction in their activity compared to the previous month. In addition to general factors such as tougher financing conditions and a weaker demand situation, the pension reform protests and strikes of recent months are likely to have taken their toll here.

Growth in the #eurozone grounded to a halt in June, latest @HCOB_Economics #PMI data showed, as the recent strength of the service sector waned. Falling production levels drove factory headcounts down for the first time since Jan 2021.

08:45 AM BST

Financial watchdog investigates whether Crispin Odey is 'fit and proper person'

The financial regulator is investigating whether hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is a “fit and proper person” to work in the sector amid allegations of misconduct.

The Financial Conduct Authority is focusing on claims that Mr Odey dismissed the executive committee at Odey Asset Management for “an improper purpose”.

The watchdog has been looking into Mr Odey’s conduct for the past two years, but has kept silent until now over the nature of the investigation.

Odey Asset Management was plunged into turmoil last month after the Financial Times published multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Mr Odey, who denies the allegations.

Numerous banks have cut ties with his eponymous firm and investors have raced for the exits, forcing the company to shut funds and suspend several others.

The FCA said that as some of the allegations are “potentially criminal” in nature it has been in contact with the police.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey - REX

08:42 AM BST

Investors reluctant to provide cash for Thames Water, says regulator

Investors in ailing British water company Thames Water appear to be reluctant to put in more cash, the country’s regulator Ofwat has said, as its boss defended the oversight of the heavily indebted sector.

Thames Water, Britain’s largest supplier serving about 27pc of the population, is seeking to raise an additional £1bn in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure and cope with the rising cost of its £14bn debt pile.

Its fate has shone a light on the wider water sector which racked up debt after it was privatised and has sparked outrage by releasing raw sewage into rivers and seas.

Ofwat boss David Black told BBC Radio 4 the company is “talking to investors about securing new equity” and “looking for new finance to come to the business in the early part of next year”.

When asked if investors were reluctant, he said: “Yes.”

He added that he expected companies to want to charge higher consumer bills in the next regulatory cycle, to fund upgrades to infrastructure, and that while it had been the job of water companies to control their debt levels, the regulator now had stronger powers to manage the sector.

Thames Water

08:22 AM BST

China-exposed stocks drag down FTSE 100

British shares opened lower as mining stocks retreated on lower metal prices, while other China-exposed stocks fell as subdued data sparked concerns of slowing demand in the world’s second largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has lost 0.3pc, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4pc.

Industrial metal miners slipped 1.3pc as most base metal prices weakened, as a firm dollar and weak economic data globally weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.

A private-sector survey showed China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.

China-exposed bank HSBC lost 0.9pc, while insurer Prudential fell 1.7pc.

Insurer Legal & General Group said its adoption of global accounting standard IFRS 17 would not alter its strategy, solvency or dividend plans, and it remained on track to achieve its 5-year ambitions. Its shares were down 2.2pc.

08:14 AM BST

It's up to Thames Water to 'sort out their finances,' says Ofwat chief

The boss of the water regulator has said it is up to utility companies in the sector to manage their debt levels, not officials, amid the turmoil surrounding Thames Water.

David Black, the chief executive of Ofwat, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

In terms of Thames Water, we do think their performance needs dramatic improvement and we do think they need to sort out their finances. It is their responsibility to do that. That is what we will be holding them to account to do. We are here to protect customers and we will continue to do that.

08:04 AM BST

Markets slide at the open

Stock markets have lost ground in London after a measure of Chinese service industry activity fell to its lowest level this year.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has fallen 0.5pc after the open to 7,492.80 while the midcap FTSE 250 slid by 0.2pc to 18,469.25.

It comes as a service industry index by a leading Chinese business magazine, Caixin, weakened sharply in June, adding to signs China’s recovery following the end of anti-virus controls is cooling. Growth in factory activity also slowed.

07:45 AM BST

Economic factors 'impacting consumer demand,' says Quiz boss

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive officer of Quiz, said:

Our full-year 2023 results reflected a strong recovery in consumer demand for Quiz’s occasion-wear-led product offering, resulting in positive sales and profit growth. The past year once again demonstrated the benefits of the group’s omni-channel model as we saw encouraging revenue growth across stores and online. The trading environment in the opening months of the new financial year has been tough reflecting the widely publicised external economic factors impacting consumer demand. Whilst this challenging backdrop is expected to continue into the second half, the board remains confident that the group’s omni-channel business model and differentiated brand will enable the group’s long-term success and profitable growth.

Quiz founder and chief executive Tarak Ramzan - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

07:43 AM BST

Quiz shoppers hit by 'inflationary pressures'

Fashion retailer Quiz has warned about a decline in sales as consumers struggle with the cost of living crisis.

The company revealed a jump in profits for the past year as sales were driven higher by the return of shoppers to the high street.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3m for the year to March 31, compared with a roughly £800,000 profit a year earlier.

It came after revenues grew by 17pc to £91.7m for the year.

However, Quiz added that it saw a 15pc decrease in revenues to £23.2m for the past three months to the end of June as it was impacted by tough comparatives from the previous year and “inflationary pressures on consumer demand.”

Quiz store

07:34 AM BST

AO World returns to profit after cost cutting

Online electrical goods firm AO World has swung to a full-year profit thanks to cost cutting efforts as part of a turnaround.

The group posted pre-tax profits of £7.6m for the year to March 31 against losses of £10.5m the previous year.

But revenues slumped 17pc to £1.4m over the year after stripping out loss-making sales and as weak shopper confidence impacted demand amid the cost-of-living crisis.

AO World said it was “confident” of returning to sales growth in the medium term and would begin investing again in the businesses “prudently”.

Founder and chief executive John Roberts said: “The significant improvement in our profit performance speaks for itself and has been achieved by focusing on our core strengths and simplifying our operations.”

He added: “Looking ahead, we intend to continue with this focus whilst also retaining the flexibility to drive growth through disciplined investment at the right pace and at the right time.”

AO World has returned to profit - Mark Waugh

07:30 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us today. Foreign banks may be forced to set up subsidiaries rather than less expensive local branches under plans reportedly being examined by the Bank of England.

The plan is part of a review being carried out following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the subsequent sale of its UK subsidiary to HSBC for £1 in March.

Such a move is likely to be unpopular with banks as setting up full-blown subsidiaries is more expensive than creating local branches.

5 things to start your day

1) Nigel Farage hits back at Coutts over claims his bank account had insufficient funds | Leading Brexiteer disputes suggestion he was immediately offered replacement account

2) Brexit critic to join budget watchdog | New appointee has advocated for broader tax base and VAT payments on school fees

3) Thames Water fined £3.3m for ‘reckless’ sewage dump | Company allowed millions of litres of effluent to be pumped into rivers near Gatwick Airport

4) Toyota hails battery breakthrough for electric cars | Carmaker claims new technology will increase cruising range and reduce charging times

5) Sir Jim Ratcliffe hits out at ‘aggressive’ and ‘hostile’ monopolies regulator | Billionaire accuses CMA of stymying British businesses after blocking takeover

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell on after a slowdown in China’s services activity dented sentiment and as markets turned their focus to the release of Federal Reserve minutes for the rate outlook ahead.

Market conditions were subdued following the Independence Day public holiday on Wall Street on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6pc.

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors took profits after climbing to three-decade highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3pc to 33,338.70, while the broader Topix index was flat at 2,306.03.

In China, a survey showed the services sector, which has rebounded strongly after the lifting of lockdowns, expanded at the softest pace in five months in June, adding to evidence that the economic recovery is losing steam.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.6pc and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 1.3pc.

Traders are now looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting later today to see whether the Fed would need to hike more than once to contain inflation.

