Bank of England to consult on applying final Basel changes in 2025

·1 min read
Bank of England on track for first back-to-back rate rise since 2004

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it would look to implement a final set of post-financial crisis Basel 3 regulatory changes with effect from Jan. 1, 2025, subject to a consultation beginning in the final three months of this year.

"Basel 3.1 is the final package of banking prudential reforms developed in response to the 2008/09 financial crisis. It is an important and comprehensive package of measures that will make significant changes to the way firms calculate Risk Weighted Assets," the BoE said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong Monday pending an announcement containing “inside information,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate. The developer may hold a call this week to brief investors on its restructuring plan, REDD reported.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters

  • Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt

    The number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County dropped by another 10 people to 422.

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Nielsen Rejects Acquisition Offer From Private Equity Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Nielsen Holdings Plc rejected an acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium, saying the offer “significantly” undervalued the company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItThe pro

  • How Sensitive Are Your Stocks to Interest Rates? It’s Time to Find Out

    As central banks start lifting borrowing costs from near zero, profitless startups are certain to suffer more than telecom companies. For everything in between, investors should learn to look at stocks as if they were bonds.

  • The Bullish Patterns You Need To Know That Drive The Short Covering Rally in S&P 500

    The 3 bullish patterns started last week confirm the short covering rally in S&P 500, which could further test the upper resistance zone.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • GameStop Stock: Is the Company's Turnaround Plan Working?

    GameStop sells videogames. Despite that, the company has plans for a turnaround, or at least its CEO has a lot of words to say on the subject. "The first year of our transformation was about starting to turn GameStop into a customer-obsessed technology company, one that has wider offerings, more competitive pricing, faster shipping, stronger customer service, and an easier shopping experience," said CEO Matt Furlong during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing The Tech Company Of Racial Bias Against Black Employees

    A former Google employee filed a lawsuit on Friday condemning the tech-giant of racial bias against Black employees.

  • These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

    If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases.

  • ECB will react to second-round inflation effects - Handelsblatt

    The European Central Bank will take action if it sees second-round inflation effects and a de-anchoring of medium-term inflation expectations, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos told a German newspaper. Earlier this month, the ECB accelerated its exit from unconventional stimulus, and investors have been ramping up their bets on higher ECB rates. De Guindos told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Sunday that second-round effects and de-anchoring of price expectations would be "deciding factors" for the central bank.

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Yen starts week on back foot, with central bank policies in focus

    The yen extended its decline on Monday and the euro and sterling came under pressure, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day and other central bank policymakers this week for monetary policy clues. "Japan's inflation dynamic is very different to that experienced in other major economies we monitor, As a result, an exit from the ultra-easy monetary policy by the Bank of Japan remains a long way off in our view," they said. A series of speeches by Fed policymakers this week, kicked off by Powell on Monday, could provide some clues.

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • FAA Increases Reviews of Midair-Collision Warnings for Commercial Flights

    Federal officials and industry experts don’t see imminent risks to passengers but are studying airborne close calls near several busy airports.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Four Market Days That Changed Everything; What To Do Now

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Gold Rises After Biggest Weekly Drop Since June on Fed Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher in Asian trading -- following its biggest weekly drop since June -- as investors weighed monetary policy tightening in the U.S. against the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Tr

  • Gas prices ‘without a doubt’ changing consumer behavior, AAA spokesman explains

    Drivers around the nation are beginning to shift their driving habits in response to soaring gas prices.

  • Japan Asks UAE to Boost Oil Output as Importers Pressure OPEC

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimePutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItJapan asked the United Arab Emirates to increase oil exports, as major importers step up pressure on OPEC to help bring down crude prices.Foreign Minist