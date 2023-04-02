U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,120.66
    -218.99 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Bank of England demands cyber crackdown after Russia-linked attacks

Simon Foy
·3 min read
A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
The Bank of England has ordered lenders to bolster their defences against a major cyber attack amid fears Russian-linked hackers will attempt to plunge the financial system into crisis.

Officials at Threadneedle Street last week instructed banks, insurers and market infrastructure companies to wargame their response to a severe attack.

It comes after Royal Mail and the Guardian fell victim to ransomware gangs earlier this year amid a rise in high-profile attacks.

In a letter to executives, Sarah Breeden, head of financial stability at the Bank, gave companies a deadline of March 2025 to get their systems and emergency response plans in shape.

The Bank of England's head of financial stability Sarah Breeden - Geoff Pugh
She said: “Firms will be expected to show that they are testing against severe but plausible scenarios… and this testing should become more sophisticated over time.

“Firms are expected to demonstrate through testing that they are able to remain within impact tolerance or, when they are unable to do so, to invest and take action to improve their operational resilience.”

There are fears the City could be particularly vulnerable to a cyber attack as ransomware gangs target companies that are crucial to the functioning of Britain’s financial system.

A 2022 survey of 130 global financial institutions found that nearly three-quarters experienced at least one ransomware attack over the past year.

In February, ION Group, a company that plays an integral role in the plumbing that underpins City trading, was targeted by the same Russian-linked ransomware gang that attacked Royal Mail, causing chaos on City trading desks.

The assault had a knock-on effect on other trade processing systems and has forced some companies to process trades manually.

Ms Breeden said that companies in the Square Mile must take action to improve their operational resilience, adding: “This means firms are expected to have assessed their risks, vulnerabilities, and dependencies, and where these may threaten their ability to remain within impact tolerances through severe, but plausible scenarios, the firm should have a plan to remediate them.”

She said: “It is important that firms invest in areas which would enhance their capability to respond to and recover from incidents. Investment in suitable mitigants may also be necessary to better manage risks to financial stability during an incident.”

Ms Breeden did not specifically identify Russia-linked groups as a potential threat, but researchers have warned that deteriorating relations with Moscow have significantly increased the risks.

Lockbit ransomware note
A report published last month by the US-based Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center found that Russia’s war in Ukraine had sparked a surge in cyber attacks.

It said: “Financial firms in countries that Russia considers hostile have been singled out for attacks and called out by name as targets on Telegram and other hacktivist forums.

“While the attacks have yet to cause significant impact, they are notable in their ability to temporarily disrupt major businesses and governments while also garnering media interest.”

The Bank's warning came after its first cyber stress test was held last year for lenders and market infrastructure companies. The test was an exploratory exercise rather than a formal pass-fail assessment.

Last week, the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee said: “Firms should plan, prepare and test for such situations, and invest so that their response can effectively mitigate any impact on financial stability until service delivery is restored.”

Royal Mail and ION Group were both targeted by a gang known as Lockbit, whose signature ransomware scrambles files on computers and flashes up a message demanding payment in hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies as the price for unscrambling them again.

The cyber gang has previously made ransom demands of tens of millions of pounds and is thought to have extorted around $100m (£82m) in total from its victims over the past few years.

