Bank of England digital currency raises risk of bank runs, warn MPs

bank of england

The Bank of England’s plans to introduce a digital pound could increase the risk of bank runs, MPs have warned.

A digital currency could increase the risk of bank failures because customers would be able to withdraw deposits even more rapidly in periods of financial instability, according to a new report by the Treasury select committee.

The Bank of England and the Treasury have laid out proposals for a new, electronic form of money that households and businesses could use to make payments.

In a consultation published in February, the Bank said that it had not yet decided whether to introduce a digital pound but that it was “likely” that it will be needed.

The committee urged the Bank and the Treasury to address the risks to financial stability before pressing ahead with a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The MPs warned: “In periods of financial market stress, the ability to rapidly and easily switch into digital pounds could accelerate the withdrawal of deposits from banks – a so-called ‘bank run’ – and thereby increase the risk of bank failures.”

Their report also warned that introducing a digital pound would push up borrowing costs for all customers taking out loans.

Shifting to a digital currency would increase banks’ funding costs and therefore drive them to increase the interest rates they charge on loans for all customers.

Analysis by UK Finance, the lender body, found that if a fifth of all bank deposits were made in digital currencies, banks would increase the interest rates across all loans by as much as 1.1 percentage points. This would add £110 a year to the cost of taking out a £10,000 loan.

The Bank of England has said it would expect the increase to be lower, at between 0.2 and 0.8 percentage points.

Tory MP Harriett Baldwin there must be clear evidenced that a retail digital pound will provide benefits to the UK economy without increasing risks - Eddie Mulholland

The committee chairman, Tory MP Harriett Baldwin, said: “It must be clearly evidenced that a retail digital pound will provide benefits to the UK economy without increasing risks or leading to unmanageable costs before any decision is taken to introduce it into our financial system.”

MPs urged the Government to address concerns that organisations could misuse personal data generated by the introduction of a digital pound, such as information on how people spend their money. Legislation must restrict any future government’s ability to access this data, the MPs said.

The Government must also make sure the shift to a digital pound does not increase financial exclusion by accelerating the demise of physical cash, the committee said.

Ms Baldwin said: “We must also keep a close eye on ensuring that any retail digital pound does not worsen financial exclusion for those reliant on physical cash. The digitisation of money can’t, in any way, leave those people behind.”

The committee also warned that the Bank’s design work must “not distract the Bank of England from its core tasks of controlling inflation and maintaining financial stability”.

It follows a recent report by the House of Lords’ economic affairs committee, which warned that the Bank of England’s focus on net zero goals has jeopardised its ability to tame inflation.

In a joint statement, HM Treasury and the Bank of England said: “We welcome the report from the Treasury select committee on CBDC; HM Treasury and the Bank of England will formally respond to this report in due course. We will also shortly publish the response to our consultation paper setting out the next steps.

“We have always been clear [that] a digital pound would only ever be introduced alongside cash, and that protecting individual privacy is paramount in any design.”

