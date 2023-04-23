Bank of England should escape groupthink and keep interest rates on hold

Bank of England - fazon1/iStockphoto

There is little respite when it comes to this ghastly cost of living crisis. Last week’s news that the consumer price index was 10.1pc up during the year to March confounded expectations, again, that inflation would drop back into single digits.

CPI inflation has now been above 10pc – five times the Bank of England’s target – for seven successive months and eight of the last nine.

This latest inflation data, driven by soaring food prices and sky-high housing costs, will fuel ongoing demands by public sector unions for increased pay awards, threatening even more strike action.

And just a fortnight before pivotal local elections in England on May 4, ongoing double-digit inflation also undermines the government narrative that the UK economy is turning the corner, emerging from the damage of lockdown.

On top of that, of course, evidence of still intense price pressures means the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to implement yet another interest rate rise when it meets in mid-May.

Since the Office for National Statistics released the March inflation data on Wednesday, financial markets have priced in a quarter-point rate increase to 4.5pc next month and further rises to 5pc by the end of the year.

But this would be a mistake. Rates have already gone up 11 times in 14 months – from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.25pc now. And, as Milton Friedman taught us, monetary policy operates with “long and variable lags”.

Having failed spectacularly to recognise inflationary dangers two summers ago and been hopelessly slow to start raising rates in the first place, the MPC must avoid compounding that error in an effort to overcompensate. Such a move would heap yet more misery on variable-rate mortgage-holders and those coming to the end of fixed-rate deals, while stymying broader consumer and business confidence.

There is already plenty of monetary tightening in the system – and it needs time to work through. It would be a profound error for the Bank to implement further repeated rate rises over the coming months, killing the UK’s nascent economic recovery in a futile effort to make up for the MPC’s previous mistakes.

Drilling into this inflation data, it’s telling that while headline CPI inflation is falling, albeit slowly, the food component of the index soared 19.1pc during the year to March, up from 18.0pc the previous month.

There is, as I wrote last week, now a stark and worrying contrast between the ever-rising food bills endured by UK shoppers and sharp falls on wholesale markets.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation index shows global food prices down in March for the 12th successive month and now 10pc below where they were before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Food supply chains are complex, and subject to lags – plus the labour costs associated with packaging and processing have been going up, justifying price rises to some extent. Yet powerful supermarkets are far better-placed to pass on cost increases, and retain wide margins, than hard-pressed farmers.

I’m increasingly convinced major retailers are taking advantage of an inflationary environment excessively to jack up prices faced by shoppers – a charge they, of course, deny.

Another major CPI inflation driver is “housing and housing services”, including mortgage payments and rents – up a shocking 26.1pc over the last 12 months. The Bank’s multiple rate rises, while designed to tackle inflation, are now seriously aggravating this cost of living crisis, themselves pushing up already soaring housing costs – another reason for the MPC to pause.

The March data indicate that energy costs accounted for 3.5 percentage points of the 10.1pc CPI inflation figure. But that’s set to reverse over the coming months, with energy prices pulling headline inflation down.

That’s because wholesale gas prices this year are very significantly – some 60-80pc – below the high peaks of last spring and summer, the early months of war in Ukraine which roiled global oil and gas markets.

So, despite the disappointing March reading, CPI inflation in April and May is likely to fall sharply, dropping to less than 5pc by year-end. And while that’s still far too high, policymakers should remember that the UK’s spiralling public sector debt is also inflationary.

The best way to deal with that is to engender growth – so the debt burden falls as a share of GDP. Further rate rises now, when inflation is set to tumble anyway, could stamp on the UK’s still fragile recovery, aggravating our fiscal predicament even more.

The cost to motorists of filling up is already falling, with fuel prices 4.6pc down on last March – although diesel is, for some reason, still much more expensive than petrol. Another very promising trend in the data, lost amidst the focus on the CPI number, shows global supply chains are also finally escaping from lingering lockdown-related chaos.

Freight shipping rates are close to pre-Covid levels and those notorious semiconductor shortages have also significantly eased. Producer input inflation – capturing the prices faced by firms to produce the goods and services they then sell us – tumbled from an eye-watering 24.5pc last June to 12.7pc in February.

PPI inflation then dropped considerably again, to 7.6pc in March, dipping well below CPI – a striking signal that headline inflation will soon fall sharply as well. This PPI data is key, should any of the nine MPC members want to make the case, when the committee deliberates next month, to keep rates on hold.

I’m not sure that any will – because to do so would be to push back against entrenched conventional wisdom. And the MPC, in sharp contrast to the cognitive diversity among members during the years immediately after 1997, when the Bank first gained independence, has since been unduly hobbled by groupthink.

In March 2021, when CPI inflation was just 0.7pc, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Viewed from where we are today, our task is to get inflation up to target.”

That same month, this column warned that “huge post-lockdown demand … means inflation could soon surge” not least due to the UK’s “deep dependence on quantitative easing” during the pandemic.

No one is saying monetary policy is easy, but the signs are now there, as they were two years ago, to set policy correctly, even though that means defying conventional wisdom. They MPC missed such signs last time – and will likely now do so again.

