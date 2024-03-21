Bank of England Holds Rates as Switzerland Is First Rich Economy to Cut

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged. - Thomas Krych/Zuma Press

LONDON—The Bank of England on Thursday held its key rate steady at a 16-year high hours after Switzerland became the first rich country to reduce interest rates since central banks started a historic campaign two years ago to tame high inflation.

The move by the Swiss National Bank, on top of recent comments from top Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials, indicates borrowing costs are set to fall broadly across advanced economies over the coming months despite some recent signs that inflation is proving more stubborn than expected.

The BOE left its key interest rate at 5.25%, but there are signs that it is edging toward a cut. Two policymakers who had previously supported a further increase in the key rate changed their view and voted with the majority, while one of the nine policymakers again voted for a rate cut.

“We’re not yet at the point where we can cut interest rates, but things are moving in the right direction,” said BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey.

The U.K.’s central bank said there are indications that previous increases in its key rate are weighing on economic activity and are “leading to a looser labour market.” It also noted that wages rises are slowing.

Broad rate cuts will provide relief for a global economy that is lackluster outside the U.S. while fueling a rally in global financial markets.

Critical questions remain about how far the rate-cutting cycle will go. Financial markets have yo-yoed in recent months as fresh data supported or quashed rate-cut hopes.

The SNB’s decision marks a line in the sand, however, according to some analysts.

“The writing is on the wall. It’s not whether central banks will cut rates but when,” said Stefan Gerlach, a former Irish central-bank official who is now chief economist at EFG Bank in Zurich. He expects major central banks to cut rates by as much as 2 percentage points over the next 18 months.

Coming the same week that Japan ended negative rates after more than a decade, Switzerland’s move signals a return to normality for central banks, Gerlach said. A series of economic shocks, from the 2008 global financial crisis to the pandemic, had triggered extreme and unconventional reactions that left monetary policy extremely loose in Japan and extremely tight in the U.S. Both sets of extreme policies look to be coming to an end.

How far interest rates decline will depend heavily on the Fed, given the centrality of the U.S. to global financial markets and trade. Analysts say the ECB is unlikely to cut deeply if the Fed doesn’t follow suit, despite a weak eurozone economy that has stalled since late 2022. ECB officials insist that they will cut without the Fed if needed.

Investors currently expect the Fed and ECB to cut rates by nearly 1 percentage point by the end of the year. Those expectations have been significantly dialed back in recent months after indications that inflation was proving sticky, especially in the U.S., where it edged up unexpectedly last month to 3.2%. Inflation in the eurozone declined to 2.6% last month. Both central banks aim to keep inflation at 2%.

Fed officials confirmed on Wednesday that they expect to cut rates three times this year after the central bank held its benchmark rate steady at a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated on Wednesday that the bank would lower its key interest rate in June if coming data on inflation and wages are in line with its projections. Norway’s central bank kept its key interest rate on hold Thursday.

Some economists expect interest rates to remain higher than before the pandemic as changes in the world economy conspire to keep inflation buoyant. New inflationary forces include increased protectionism amid growing geopolitical tensions and massive investments in green energy.

“The exceptional investment needs arising from structural challenges related to the climate transition, the digital transformation and geopolitical shifts may have a persistent positive impact on the natural rate of interest,” ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in a speech in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

In Switzerland, with inflation now well within the SNB’s target range, the bank cut its key rate to 1.5% from 1.75%, where it had been since June. Inflation is now expected below 2% over the next few years, having come in at 1.2% in February, the SNB said.

The Swiss franc slid after Thursday’s decision, losing more than 1% against the dollar and about 0.8% against the euro. Swiss government bond yields fell.

Although Switzerland’s inflation rate was never close to the double-digit level of the neighboring eurozone, consumer prices picked up following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Policymakers in many developing economies have already reduced borrowing costs in recent months, having been quicker to raise them when consumer prices began to surge. Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday lowered its key rate for the sixth time since August 2023. Mexico’s central bank made its first cut since early 2021 on Thursday, lowering its key rate to 11% from 11.25%.

Economists had expected the SNB to wait until its next meeting in June to cut interest rates. The central bank has long been wary of allowing the Swiss franc to appreciate too much against the euro, since that would weaken the country’s exports to its largest market. But a weaker franc could boost inflation. With investors anticipating a cut by the ECB in June, the risk of moving early had been reduced.

Policymakers may also be eager to kick-start Switzerland’s economy, with growth only expected to rise by a below-average 1% in 2024, according to fresh SNB forecasts.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com, Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com and Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

