The Bank of England’s ineptitude has become humiliating

File photo dated 20/01/23 of the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, who has pleaded with companies to remember that inflation will drop sharply later this year when they are setting prices or risk hurting those on the lowest incomes. Andrew Bailey said that if companies set prices that help embed inflation in the economy it will not benefit anybody and warned that the Bank would put up interest rates in response. Issue date: Friday March 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ECONOMY Rates . Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire - Leon Neal/PA Wire

In a world where respect and deference appear to have largely gone the way of the dinosaurs, it is embarrassing how the economic establishment still bends the knee to the Bank of England and its counterparts around the world.

In the clubby world of finance and economics, central bankers continue to be treated like modern day Nostradamuses.

Whether it's Andrew Bailey and the MPC, the Federal Reserve or Christine Lagarde – these figures are still seen by most experts as people who can do no wrong. The markets hang on their every word; their speeches are poured over for the slightest change in phrase as though they aren’t mere mortals but real-life wizards waving a magic wand over the global economy.

But the truth is they are nothing of the sort, and it only takes a dispassionate look at the track record of the world’s pre-eminent central bankers to see that these unelected, unaccountable officials have made a litany of mistakes. Even worse, they’ve fessed up to none of them.

The latest inflation figures are just another example of how the Bank of England, with the unembarrassable, unrepentant Bailey blindly leading the charge, has repeatedly failed to fulfil its basic mandate. With double-digit inflation still ravaging household finances, isn’t it time to ask whether Threadneedle Street has lost control of the economy altogether?

In case anyone has forgotten, the Bank’s stated aim is for annual inflation to be no more than 2pc a year. March’s figures were not “evidence that the UK is on the right track” as the Chancellor would very happily have us believe.

At 10.1pc, inflation remains stupefyingly high and more than five times the official target. True, it’s a decrease from 10.4pc the previous month but Jeremy Hunt won’t need reminding that it had risen unexpectedly in February so he can put the champagne back in the fridge.

The reality is it is falling at a snail’s pace – much more slowly than the Bank’s experts expected. Economists had expected the figure to drop into single digits for the first time since August last year. In February, the Bank of England had forecast March inflation of 9.2pc.

Story continues

It has also said that it expects inflation to “fall significantly” in the second financial quarter, so April’s data will be studied even more closely to see what chance there is of the Bank actually getting one of its forecasts right for a change. Some economists think it might even surge again.

Besides, as Hunt and Bailey are both well aware, a 0.3pc reversal doesn’t mean that prices are actually decreasing. It simply means that they are rising at a slightly slower rate.

It’s now the seventh consecutive month that it’s been in double digits, and the longer the British public has to endure price shocks of this severity, the poorer we all are when the next pay cheque lands at the end of the month – by a considerable margin.

Nor can you get a true picture of what is happening by looking solely at headline rate alone. Again, it is reassuring that the cost of petrol and heating oil have come down. Ditto if you’re in the market for a new sofa or pair of trousers, because furniture and clothing inflation has slowed. But any benefit that is felt from that, or indeed a few pence off a litre of petrol or diesel, will surely be obliterated by the soaring cost of groceries.

Food and drink prices have surged by 19.1pc year-on-year, the sharpest jump in nearly half a century. Even that doesn’t tell the whole story. Prices of many essential staples have been propelled into another stratosphere altogether.

But the figure that really stands out, and that makes a fool of Bailey, as well as a mockery of the Treasury’s pollyanna version of events, is that Britain has the highest rate of inflation of any advanced economy, and by some distance compared to many of its European neighbours.

In Spain it’s at 3.1pc, in the Netherlands 4.5pc, Belgium’s is 4.9pc. The UK’s is double that of the US, too.

Meanwhile, financial markets are pricing in an 80pc chance of another rate rise next month and three more hikes over the next four Bank of England meetings, compounding the devastating squeeze on household incomes. Rates are now expected to peak at 5pc – the highest expectations have been since the mini-Budget fallout.

That’s what the Bank’s endless prevaricating has left us with. It failed to see inflation coming when it was screamingly obvious that it was, then buried its head in the sand and hoped for the best when prices began spiking.

When that didn’t work, it insisted that the situation was the result of mysterious factors beyond its control, begging the question of whether there is any point in the Bank at all. Meanwhile, everyone else has been left with the conclusion that it has acted far too slowly and too late at the moment it was needed most.

But perhaps what sticks in the craw the most is that Bailey has also developed an unfortunate habit of blaming others. First, it was workers wanting pay rises, then it was companies for giving in. He’s also criticised older people who have retired early, politicians for failing to implement regulation properly, and Vladimir Putin.



If the Governor was the boss of a FTSE-100 multinational he would have been fired long ago, admittedly probably not by the non-executives given the supine nature of many company boards. But there would almost certainly have been a fierce shareholder rebellion or the arrival of an activist investor to trigger his swift exit.

Yet still the central banking gravy train rolls on. The bargain in Western democracies was that these experts were given independence because we trusted them to get things right. But when things start going terribly wrong, they suddenly look dangerously unaccountable.

It is time to start treating central bankers with the contempt that they deserve.