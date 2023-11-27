Bank of England’s net zero focus ‘jeopardises’ inflation fight

Governor Andrew Bailey has conceded the Bank’s mounting responsibilities have “made policymaking more complicated” - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Bank of England’s focus on net zero “jeopardises” its ability to fight inflation, an influential Lords committee has warned.

The Economic Affairs Committee (EAC) said Threadneedle Street risked becoming politicised because policymakers had been handed too many priorities, including the monitoring of climate risks.

The group, which includes former Governor Lord King, warned that a “democratic deficit” had emerged at the Bank, as a small number of unelected officials were responsible for significant decisions without enough scrutiny.

Peers urged the Treasury to “prune” the Bank’s responsibilities to ensure it can prioritise keeping a lid on inflation, while also calling for Parliament to be given more power to hold it to account.

A report published by the committee said: “A small group of appointed officials, who are not part of the elected Government, exercise significant powers which have an impact on the entire UK economy.

“We are concerned that a democratic deficit has emerged, which risks undermining confidence in the Bank and its operational independence.”

It warned that the “Bank’s remit has expanded considerably” in recent years, which jeopardises its ability to “prioritise price and financial stability”.

Policymakers at the Bank have come under mounting scrutiny after inflation peaked at more than 11pc last year.

The report said this “risks drawing it into the Government’s wider policy agenda; and increases the potential for conflict between the Bank’s objectives.”

The Lords noted that even Governor Andrew Bailey had conceded the Bank’s mounting responsibilities had “made policymaking more complicated”, with the Prudential Regulation Committee that supervises banks, tasked with around 30 objectives alone.

The Lords said: “We recommend that the number of matters the Bank should ‘have regard to’ or ‘consider’, as set out in the policy committee remit and recommendation letters, be pruned by Treasury to ensure the Bank can focus on its primary objectives of maintaining price and financial stability.”

It noted that many of the experts giving evidence to the committee “often expressed concern regarding the Bank’s expanding remit - climate change being the most cited example - to support the Government’s economic policy.”

Lord King recently told The Telegraph that it makes “absolutely no sense” to add net zero to the Bank’s growing list of responsibilities, warning that climate change had become the “straw [that] breaks the camel’s back”.

The 70-page report suggested that groupthink within the Bank and other institutions had made controlling the recent surge in inflation worse.

It highlighted that three of the Bank’s four deputy governors had Treasury backgrounds, which the committee said “does not strengthen the perception of independence”.

The report also noted that the Bank’s overall headcount had grown from just under 2,000 staff in 2010 to more than 5,000 today.

It added that the number of executive director roles, which sit under the Governor and Deputy Governor, has increased from 11 to 20 between 2013 and 2023.

The report recommended that the roles of senior officials be “streamlined” to ensure management structures reflect Threadneedle Street’s main task of controlling inflation.

Lord Bridges, chairman of the Committee, said: “There seems to be a lack of diversity of view, not just at the Bank of England, but at central banks worldwide. And this party was born out of a sense of inflation being dead when it was only sleeping.”

It also urged the Bank to make the unwinding of its multi-billion bond-buying programme more transparent as taxpayer losses mount.

The report said: “Quantitative easing was a powerful tool with which to combat a monetary contraction in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, but its continued deployment has blurred the lines between monetary and fiscal policy.”

A Bank of England spokesman said: “We’d like to thank the Lords EAC for this report and will be giving the recommendations careful consideration. We’ll respond formally in due course.”

