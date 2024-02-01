Bank of England opens the door to rate cuts this year

The Bank’s Governor signals the next move in rates will be down - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

The Bank of England has opened the door to cutting interest rates this year as it predicted inflation would fall to 2pc as soon as April.

Andrew Bailey described the faster-than-expected drop in inflation in recent months as “good news”, as the Bank’s Governor signalled the next move in rates would be down.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept interest rates on hold at 5.25pc, Swati Dhingra, who has repeatedly voted for rates to be held, called for an immediate cut to 5pc.

In the first vote to ease policy since the height of lockdown in 2020, Ms Dhingra said there were already signs that the economy was “less resilient” than previously thought.

In a further sign that interest rates are likely to come down this year, Mr Bailey said the MPC was now looking for evidence of a sustained fall in inflation that could lay the groundwork for “lower rates”.

However, policymakers noted that wage growth remained elevated, and suggested that bets on four rate cuts this year to 4.25pc were too aggressive and would not keep a lid on inflation.

Pay deals are expected to average 5.4pc this year, according to a Bank survey, with the jobs market expected to remain “tight”.

The Bank said a big drop in energy bills would see inflation halve from 4pc in December to 2pc by April, the MPC noted that this drop would not be sustained, with some underlying measures of inflation, particularly in services, remaining too high.

Two MPC members, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, continued to vote for rates to rise to 5.5pc, leaving the MPC in a three-way split.

Mr Bailey said: “We have had good news on inflation over the past few months.

“It has fallen a long way, from 10pc a year ago to 4pc. But we need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall all the way to the 2pc target, and stay there, before we can lower rates.”

While the economy is expected to have escaped a recession at the end of last year, the Bank reiterated that growth was likely to remain weak for the next three years, with annual output averaging less than 1pc until 2026.

The Bank’s latest forecasts for the economy also showed inflation was likely to rise in the second half of the year as the big falls in energy prices are not repeated. Inflation is not expected to sustainably fall back to the Bank’s 2pc target until the end of 2026.

Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in recent months amid expectations that the Bank will start cutting rates this summer. The Bank also suggested there was evidence that house prices had bottomed out.

The Bank also said many landlords had given up trying to sell their properties. “Some buy-to-let landlords are now struggling to sell and so are re-letting properties, while others in tourist areas are repurposing properties as short-term holiday lets.”

