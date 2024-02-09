Bank of England rate setter hints at cut to borrowing costs

Mr Haskel was one of only two MPC members who voted for another interest rate rise at the last decision meeting - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

A Bank of England rate setter who has repeatedly voted for higher borrowing costs has indicated he is now preparing for cuts as inflation cools.

Jonathan Haskel said signs of slower price rises are encouraging and that if he sees more evidence that price growth will not be persistent, he will stop voting for another interest rate rise.

Mr Haskel was one of only two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members who voted for another increase in the Bank Rate at the last decision meeting, which would have meant raising interest rates from a 15-year high of 5.25pc to 5.5pc.

Six of the nine MPC members voted to hold rates at 5.25pc while one, Swati Dhingra, said rates should be cut.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Mr Haskel said: “The signs that we’ve seen thus far are encouraging.

“I don’t think we’ve seen quite enough signs yet. But if we accumulate more evidence on persistence, then by the very logic I’ve just set out, I’d be happy to change my vote.”

The Bank of England has increased interest rates on 14 consecutive occasions between December 2021 and August 2023 in its battle to bring down runaway inflation. But since September it has voted to hold rates steady.

Inflation has cooled from a 41-year peak of 11.1pc in October 2022 to 4pc in December. The Bank now expects it will drop to its target rate of 2pc this spring, before rising towards 3pc by the end of the year.

Investors are betting that the Bank is certain to have cut interest rates by June.

Mr Haskel said the drop in inflation so far was welcome but warned that strong levels of price growth in the services sector, which is no longer falling and is currently at about 6.5pc, mean that inflation could prove stickier than expected.

He said: “I’m not going to apologise for banging on about persistence because I think we’re right to.”

Mr Haskel also warned that a recent slowdown in wage growth, which was larger than the Bank of England had forecast, could reflect the end of one-off cost of living payments rather than a genuine slowdown.

Many employers gave workers cash supplements on top of their salaries to help them get through the inflation crisis. Although these were one-off payments, they were not classified as bonuses in the official measure of wage growth.

This means the slowdown in the headline rate of pay growth could now reflect the end of these payments instead of reduced underlying pressures.

