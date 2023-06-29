Bank of England risks ‘over-tightening’ in battle with inflation

Bank of england

The Bank of England risks “over-tightening” in its attempt to get inflation back under control, an outgoing official has warned.

Silvana Tenreyro, who will next month leave the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates after six years, said she believed “rapid successive Bank Rate increases over a period of several months” by officials will be enough to bring inflation back to the Bank’s 2pc target, from 8.7pc in May.

Meanwhile Sushil Wadhwani, a former MPC member who is now a member of Jeremy Hunt’s economic advisory council, warned that communication blunders and unhelpful guidance had “hurt the Bank’s credibility”, including its gloomy prediction of a two-year recession last November.

The MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to raise rates to a 15-year high of 5pc this month.

In a valedictory speech to the Resolution Foundation think tank, Ms Tenreyro – who voted to hold rates at 4.5pc – said forward-looking indicators pointed towards falls in both pay growth and core-goods inflation over the rest of this year.

However, Ms Tenreyro, who is considered one of the most dovish MPC members, admitted there had been “some unexpected strength in recent inflation and wage growth data that suggested there would be a “slightly slower decline in domestic inflationary pressures”.

Defending her decision to keep rates on hold for several months, Ms Tenreyro repeated a warning that raising interest rates much faster would have a limited impact on the peak rate of inflation but lead to unemployment doubling to more than 2.5 million.

She said continuing to raise rates after a series of rapid increases risked “destabilising” the economy.

She noted that a simple calculation using the Bank’s models suggested that even if the Bank had raised rates much faster to a peak of 9.5pc this year, inflation would have peaked at around 9pc instead of the actual peak of 11.1pc.

Ms Tenreyro, who will be replaced by American economist Megan Greene next month, added that “unemployment would have needed to be around 4 percentage points higher to deliver this extra reduction in inflation”.

Ms Tenreyro said she believed Bank officials should strengthen their communication tools, adding that she was in favour of officials publishing their own personal forecasts in the likely path of interest rates.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Wadhwani said that the Bank risked hurting its reputation after repeatedly getting its forecasts wrong.

He said: “I think the most extreme example, which I think hurt its credibility was last November where the Bank published a forecast where your GDP number was well below the consensus number. And there was very little explanation of it.”

Mr Wadhwani said that individual MPC members’ decisions to distance themselves from that forecast was “even more damaging”.

He added: “That puzzled me because I think it’s very bad for the Bank’s credibility and I think that raises a broader sort of issue of the extent to which there was enough cross checking going on of the forecast.”

Mr Bailey’s decision last year to push back firmly against market expectations for more rate rises also damaged its credibility, he said, adding: “I have to say with all the uncertainties out there the remaining people outside who weren’t persuaded.”

