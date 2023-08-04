Bank of England risks overdoing it on interest rate rises, admits chief economist

The Bank's chief economist Huw Pill - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The Bank of England risks raising interest rates too far in its attempt to get inflation back under control, its chief economist has admitted.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank, conceded “it is possible that we do too much” to rein in price rises as analysts warned that over-tightening would push the country into an “unnecessary recession”.

Speaking to businesses the day after the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised interest rates by a quarter point to 5.25pc, Mr Pill admitted that rapid rate rises risked choking off economic growth.

This could push inflation well below the Bank’s 2pc target as activity slows.

Bank officials also warned that Britain risked being pushed into an economic crisis by renters who are more vulnerable to running out of cash in the face of mounting bills.

Separate analysis by Threadneedle Street warned many renters were facing “material financial pressures” as landlords pass on higher mortgage costs. It said many renters had little or no savings, with many holding “sizable amounts of unsecured debt” including on credit cards that they could struggle to pay in the face of rising shopping bills and rents.

An analysis published by the Bank on Friday said: “Renters could pose financial stability risks if they cut spending sharply or default on their financial obligations.

“Higher debt and lower savings would make renters more likely to face hard financial choices in the future – like defaulting or cutting spending – which could trigger or worsen a wider economic downturn.”

Economists fear that raising rates too far will wipe out growth and push up unemployment more than is needed to get inflation back down to the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

Julian Jessop, at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: “It is already clear there is plenty of disinflation in the pipeline, so they have increased the risks of tipping the economy into an unnecessary recession.

“By the time you realise you have done too much, it is too late because the damage has already been done.”

Inflation has fallen from a peak of 11.1pc last October to 7.9pc in June. The Bank expects price rises to slow to just below 5pc by the end of the year and to return to its 2pc target in 2025.

Carsten Jung, economist at the Institute for Public Policy Researcher and a former Bank of England analyst, said officials had already gone too far, with painful consequences for households.

Families and businesses are already feeling the “triple impact of higher mortgage rates, higher rents and the economy starting to slow,” he said.

But “most of the pain is still to come” as it usually takes around 18 months for the full impact of higher borrowing costs to feed through to the economy.

“There is a real possibility that as things feed through that we will have a recession next year, and also that we will have a prolonged period of low growth,” he said.

However, Mr Pill also stressed that there was a danger of doing too little to tame inflation, which prompted a majority of the MPC’s nine members to vote for a fourteenth rate hike.

“Too little would mean that we let the economy and demand in the economy in particular grow too fast,” Mr Pill said.

That would risk “greater persistence of inflationary pressures” meaning the cost of living crisis would keep on hammering families for even longer.

