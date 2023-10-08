Bank of England seeks buyer for Metro Bank

metro bank

The Bank of England has been sounding out potential buyers for Metro Bank as the embattled lender scrambles to secure a lifeline.

High street lenders were last night circling Metro Bank after it began inviting takeover bids. EY was brought in to hunt for a buyer after a share price plunge last week, driven by concerns about Metro’s balance sheet.

One source close to the process said that the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) was seeking an “outright sale of Metro”, adding: “EY is running enquiries while the PRA is pulling the strings”.

Santander, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group were said to be among lenders approached about a potential bid for all or parts of Metro amid a deepening crisis at the challenger bank.

HSBC and JP Morgan were understood to have looked at the lender but decided not to pursue an offer.

Metro’s board was scrambling on Sunday night to secure a rescue deal before markets opened on Monday morning, with talks about a possible debt or equity raise also still ongoing.

The lender has 2.7 million customers and 76 UK branches. Deposits up to £85,000 are protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if an authorised bank or financial services company fails.

Santander, Britain’s fifth-biggest lender, was being advised by Robey Warshaw on a potential offer for Metro, Sky News reported. George Osborne is a partner at the Mayfair advisory firm.

NatWest was also said to be working on a potential deal for part of the London-listed lender.

However, there was no certainty last night that any of the banks involved would make an offer for Metro.

Wall Street giant JP Morgan and HSBC considered bids before deciding not to proceed on Saturday owing to concerns around the amount of capital a buyer would need to inject, as well as leasing costs associated with Metro’s extensive branch network.

Metro continued to hold talks on Sunday with bondholders and shareholders to find sources of capital to boost its financial position.

Story continues

On Friday, it emerged that a group of the Metro’s bondholders approached the lender’s board last Monday offering a £600m capital injection, which it had yet to accept.

It also emerged that the London-listed bank rejected several previously undisclosed takeover bids from rival British lender Shawbrook, including one last month. Bloomberg reported on Sunday night that Shawbrook was still interested in a potential deal.

Metro’s problems began last month after the PRA told it that capital rules around its mortgages would not be relaxed. Shares subsequently halved in a matter of weeks.

However, the crisis moved up a gear last week after credit ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday placed Metro Bank on “negative” watch for possible downgrades.

Last week, Metro hired bankers at Morgan Stanley to oversee a £600m capital raising plan in a bid to boost its finances.

However, rather than reassure investors, news of the plans sent the stock plunging by more than a quarter in early trading on Thursday.

The bank subsequently announced that it was “evaluating the merits of a range of options” to raise cash, including a possible equity raise or an increase in debt.

Last week, The Telegraph revealed that the Treasury was in talks with officials at Threadneedle Street about the situation at Metro.

In the event of Metro being placed into a resolution process by regulators, a taxpayer bailout is thought to be unlikely given the relatively small scale of the lender.

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cleared the way for HSBC to strike a last-minute deal to snap up collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank UK, highlighting the Government’s preference for private sector deals.

Last week, Metro said that the bank “is a safe and secure place for our customers’ money and property”, adding that it has been profitable on an underlying basis for three consecutive quarters and is meeting minimum regulatory capital requirements.

Investors are anticipating a further drop in Metro’s share price. Short positions – bets against its stock – have surged from 1.36pc of the bank’s actively traded shares to 9.55pc in a month, according to analysts at Ortex.

Metro Bank, the Bank of England, the Treasury, EY, Lloyds, JP Morgan and Robey Warshaw declined to comment. Santander and NatWest were contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.