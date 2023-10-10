Bank of England sounds the alarm over surge in 35-year mortgages

London property

The Bank of England has warned of the growing risks posed by homeowners taking out 35-year mortgages, suggesting they may struggle with the debt in future.

Around 12pc of all new mortgages now have terms of at least 35 years, compared to 4pc just two and a half years ago.

This jump has been in response to the Bank of England hiking its base rate from 0.1pc to 5.25pc over the same period.

Extending the term on a mortgage can reduce monthly repayments considerably, but they almost always mean the borrower has to pay back more to the bank in interest.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Summary said: “While longer mortgage terms and other forbearance measures could reduce pressures on borrowers in the short term, they could increase debt burdens over the longer term.”

Concern among policymakers has prompted them to prepare a new set of stress tests for Britain’s eight biggest lenders next year.

So far, around half of all mortgages have moved onto higher rates, although around 4m households are still locked into lower rates agreed before borrowing costs surged.

At the same time, hard-pressed families are increasingly using credit cards to cover the cost soaring of inflation.

Tuesday’s report from the Financial Policy Committee said: “There is evidence that some households are increasing the use of consumer credit in response to cost of living pressures and higher debt servicing costs, which could lead to greater debt vulnerability for households in the near-term.”

Pressure on some households has also come from landlords passing on higher mortgage costs to their tenants.

Private rents in August were up 5.5pc compared with the same month last year.

The report also highlighted how the Bank of England is taking new steps to combat risks to the economy from bond markets and money market funds.

This follows last year’s liability-driven investment (LDI) crisis sparked by the mini-budget, as well as the “dash for cash” during the pandemic.

Market-based finance now accounts for £740bn of lending to UK businesses, as companies move away from banks and rely more heavily on equity markets and hedge funds to raise cash.

This trend has led to greater scrutiny around non-banks, as the Bank of England called for them to boost liquidity.

