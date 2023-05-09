Bank of England targets small lenders in wake of market turmoil

A general view of the Bank of England - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Banking start-ups and building societies risk being forced to set aside hundreds of millions of pounds of customers' money under plans to shield taxpayers if there is a new financial crisis.

The Bank of England is considering new rules that would saddle so-called challenger banks with a wave of extra costs in an attempt to ensure depositors can be paid quickly should a lender go bust.

Industry sources said they were concerned that the proposals, drawn up after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), would stifle competition and even make some banks so profitable that they close.

Challenger banks currently offer some of the best savings rates on the market, with the likes of Shawbrook Bank giving customers a return of 3.65pc on an easy access account. It is feared that some lenders will be forced to curtail returns on offer if the changes take effect.

It also comes at a time when smaller lenders are experimenting with innovative products designed to help more renters onto the property ladder.

Skipton Building Society has launched a 100pc mortgage exclusively for renters aged over 21, who will not need a cash deposit to buy their first home.

Instead, potential buyers must pass a credit and affordability check, as well as show evidence of at least 12 months of on-time rent payments.

Netflix and Spotify subscriptions could also help first-time buyers onto the housing ladder, with Leeds Building Society working with Experian to incorporate payments into credit scores.

Meanwhile challengers such as Monzo have been credited with popularising apps and forcing big players to embrace new technology.

The Bank of England's proposals are part of a wide-ranging review into the safety of the financial system following a plunge in share prices around the world earlier this year.

More detailed plans are expected by the summer. It is understood that the proposals remain at an early stage and have not yet been put to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Separately, the City regulator is considering a rule change that would protect senior bank managers from fines if they take over accounts from a failed lender during a crisis without completing normal money laundering checks.

Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said last month that the regulator would have been willing to waive some of these requirements if needed to protect the British customers of SVB.

Threadneedle Street and the Treasury are understood to be particularly concerned about the amount of time it would currently take for customers to get their money back from a failed bank.

Savers have to wait at least a week at present, even if they have less than the £85,000 limit guaranteed under the financial services compensation scheme (FSCS).

Anyone with more than this would face months of uncertainty.

It is understood that regulators want to move towards a US-style system where full or partial pay-outs to depositors can be made by the next business day. The £85,000 guarantee limit is also expected to be raised.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

To ensure funds can be paid quickly, regulators want banks to have easy access to large amounts of money that would otherwise be lent to homebuyers and other borrowers, earning a return for savers.

Setting this money aside would reduce banks' profits and could mean they have to cut back on lending or lower the interest rates they pay depositors.

Larger banks will be exempt from holding back any more funds because of existing stringent requirements for lenders with assets above £15bn, which mean they have more than £500bn of extra resources to draw on.

These rules govern the biggest high street banks as well as the larger building societies such as Nationwide, Skipton and Yorkshire.

Instead, the burden would fall on challenger banks and smaller building societies, which have branded the proposals as an "extra tax".

An industry source said: "The argument is the larger lenders are under much more scrutiny; they have to raise [rainy day funds] whereas the smaller ones don't.

"So therefore, in order to offer that protection, they're going to have to pay for it.

"But I think the outcome of that could be a challenge to the viability of smaller banks."

It is understood the Bank will press ahead with separate changes, announced in February, which are intended to remove different red tape for smaller lenders that rely on deposits from savers for most of their funding.

Threadneedle Street is also considering acting as a "bridge bank" for customers of a collapsed lender so they could continue accessing their money. However, this is considered a high-risk option because taxpayers could ultimately be on the hook for losses.

A source said: "The Bank of England sees a bridge bank as too bailout-y at the moment."

The Bank of England, FCA and Treasury declined to comment

