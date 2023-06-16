Bank of England urged to speed up review of forecast ‘bungles’

Andrew Bailey

The Bank of England has been urged to speed up a review into its forecasting “bungles” after public confidence in the institution fell to a new record low.

More than one-third of Britons are now dissatisfied with Threadneedle Street’s performance when it comes to controlling inflation, new figures published by the Bank show.

Barely one-fifth said they are satisfied, leaving a net satisfaction score of minus 13pc. The figure is down from minus 4pc in February and the worst rating since the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street began its surveys in 1999.

Public confidence has collapsed amid the cost of living crisis and surging mortgage bills.

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, a former Business Secretary, said: “It is no surprise people have recognised the Bank of England has bungled. It was entirely complacent about inflation.

“It has found it has had to raise interest rates more than it would have needed to, had it done its job properly.”

He called for the Bank to bring in external economic forecasters with good track records to improve its in-house models.

Sir Jacob said: “There is a longstanding problem with official forecasting. Their forecasts have been not only wrong but damaging, because they have been taken to be authoritative and therefore economic policy has been made on what you might call dodgy dossiers.”

Dame Andrea Leadsom, a member of the Treasury Select Committee and a former Business Secretary, said the public’s distress is “entirely understandable” as runaway “inflation is so devastating for every single one of us”.

She said Governor Andrew Bailey and other officials at the Bank did not seem to fully appreciate the failure to get a grip on the true causes of inflation.

Dame Andrea said: “The committee has the feeling that interest rate rises did not happen soon enough and quantitative easing went on too long, but the Bank has not convinced us it was sufficiently focused at the time.”

The Bank has promised to launch a review of its economic forecasting capabilities led by an external expert to try to improve its performance in future.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, this week admitted to a House of Lords committee that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had made mistakes in the pandemic and needed to review its policy responses.

He told peers that the supply shock coming out of Covid, the invasion of Ukraine and the fall in jobs market participation in the UK all contributed to the jump in prices.

Sir John Redwood, a Tory grandee, said the Bank needed to undertake a rapid review so it could put its findings into effect as quickly as possible.

He said: “Their inflation forecasts have been way out, and I think they are very hamstrung by not taking money and credit seriously.

“It shouldn’t be a long drawn out review, this is not an academic question - they are still using the same models and same forecasts to make decisions now, and maybe making other decisions that are wrong.”

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has raised interest rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.5pc today. The action has bought inflation down from a peak of 11pc in October to 8.7pc but the rate remains far higher than the Bank’s target and above comparable other nations.

The Bank is expected to take the base rate to 4.75pc on Thursday, with further rises expected in the months ahead.

Predictions that interest rates will hit 5.75pc or potentially even 6pc next year helped propel the pound to a 14-month high of more than $1.28 on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics is expected on Wednesday to reveal inflation stayed above 8pc in May.

High inflation is “ruining” retirements and forcing thousands of people to return to the workforce, Age UK warned on Saturday.

The charity said the cost of living crisis is “driving a coach and horses” through the retirement plans of older people, pointing to data showing that thousands of under-65s have returned to work.

The number of under-65s who have retired has fallen by more than 100,000 in a year, according to data from the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI), suggesting older people are returning to the workforce or delaying retirement.

One would-be retiree told Age UK: “I had to take early retirement in May last year to help care for my mother with dementia. Due to increases in fuel and all utilities I have been forced to get a part time job to supplement my work pension.”

Economists have predicted that rising prices will provoke a “great un-retirement” after thousands of people opted to retire early during the pandemic.

