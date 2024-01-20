Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.35

The board of Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.35 on the 10th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Bank First

Bank First's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Bank First has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, Bank First's payout ratio sits at 16%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 27.9% over the next 3 years. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 25% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Bank First has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Bank First has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bank First's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Story continues

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like Bank First's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Bank First you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.