Bank First reports a healthy start to 2024. Here's a look at its first-quarter net income and dividend.

The headquarters of Bank First, 402 N. Eighth St., downtown Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

MANITOWOC — Bank First Corporation, holding company for Bank First, National Association, reported growth in 2024’s first quarter, compared to the same time a year ago.

In a news release, the company reported a net income of $15.4 million — or $1.51 per share — for the first quarter of this year, compared with net income of $10.7 million — or $1.09 pr share — in 2023’s first quarter.

After removing the impact of one-time expenses related to acquisitions, as well as gains and losses in sales of securities and other real estate, Bank First reported the above adjusted income for the start of 2024. That compares to an adjusted net income of $14.7 million — or $1.50 per share — in the first quarter of 2023.

Bank First’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per common share, payable on July 10 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2024.

MPU earns award: Manitowoc Public Utilities wins national award for reliability and safety

Got a tip, comment, or question for Streetwise Manitowoc? Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling and on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Bank First has strong Q1 with net income of $15.4M, dividend set