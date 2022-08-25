Grønlandsbanken A/S

Referring to company announcement no. 12/2022 dated 22 August 2022, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 25 million Senior Non-Preferred.

The bonds have a maturity of five years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a fixed coupon rate of 4.904 % in the first four years, and thereafter a floating rate. The bonds are issued with ISIN no. DK0030509716.

Senior Non-Preferred is an instrument that is designed to meet the MREL requirement which will be further phased in over the coming years.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Contact: General Manager Martin Kviesgaard, tel.: +299 34 7802 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

