Bank of Hawaii Independent Director Acquires 14% More Stock \

Investors who take an interest in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Robert Wo, recently paid US$39.85 per share to buy US$259k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Hawaii

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Wo was the biggest purchase of Bank of Hawaii shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$43.39. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Bank of Hawaii share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Bank of Hawaii insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Bank of Hawaii Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bank of Hawaii insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank of Hawaii Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Bank of Hawaii shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bank of Hawaii (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

