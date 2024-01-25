Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.70

The board of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.70 per share on the 14th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Bank of Hawaii's stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Bank of Hawaii has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Bank of Hawaii's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 67%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 7.0% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 70% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Bank of Hawaii Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.80 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Bank of Hawaii May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Bank of Hawaii's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.8% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Bank of Hawaii is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.