Bank of Idaho's SBA Lending Tops State Rankings

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / In the realm of SBA lending, Idaho has a clear leader.

Bank of Idaho's SBA lending department is the top dollar lender of Small Business Association loans for the Boise District Office during the period of Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022.

"This an extension of the bank's small-business focus," said Bank of Idaho Vice President and SBA Department Manager Tony Vahsholtz. "Our mission is to help as many small business owners as possible and the SBA's lending programs have the capacity to be transformative for those clients."

Bank of Idaho has topped its in-state peers in dollars lent, with more than $20 million on the books. It also tied for the greatest number of loans issued during the period, with 16.

"Our SBA lending department is a source of great pride for all of us," said bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard. "Professional service with a personal touch is our specialty, and they are able to deliver that with remarkable efficiency."

Bank of Idaho has been a financial fixture in the eastern Idaho community since 1985, when the original location opened in downtown Idaho Falls on the corner of Capital and B Street. Later expanding to include 10 full-service locations, and 4 mortgage offices across the state. Stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID October 2019. With community growth always a first priority, Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses and is a leader in SBA lending.

To learn more about Bank of Idaho's SBA offerings, go to bankofidaho.com/sba-loans.

Contact: Tyler Kraupp
Phone: 1.208.390.0667
tylerkraupp@bankofidaho.net

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695095/Bank-of-Idahos-SBA-Lending-Tops-State-Rankings

