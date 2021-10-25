U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,525.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.00
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.80
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.55
    +0.79 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6210
    +0.1610 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,696.69
    +647.64 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,541.46
    -263.39 (-0.91%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Bank INA and Mambu, powering the future of banking in Indonesia

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia and SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mambu, the market leading SaaS cloud banking platform, is working together with Indonesia's PT Bank INA Perdana Tbk (Bank INA) to underpin its digital transformation journey as it brings new digital banking services to the Indonesian market.

Mambu's agile, cloud-native platform enables banks and financial institutions to scale rapidly and launch new digital banking services within weeks. As the only true SaaS banking platform born in the cloud, Mambu's composable approach allows banks to launch innovative banking services that meet the specific wants and needs of their customers.

Bank INA, part of one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates, the Salim Group, will use Mambu's cloud-native banking platform as the technology foundation for its new digital banking services.

Daniel Budirahayu, President Director at Bank INA, said, "As we transition into a digital bank, we have been very focused on ensuring we have the right systems and infrastructure in place to guarantee optimal experience and security for our customers. With Mambu's SaaS cloud banking platform we have selected the best-performing and most reliable cloud-native banking platform on the market, and we feel very confident that we have made the right decision."

Myles Bertrand, Managing Director APAC at Mambu, said, "We are honoured to be working with Bank INA on their digital transformation journey, and appreciate the due diligence the Bank INA team has done in selecting the best cloud banking platform for their purposes. Mambu's composable architecture approach will enable Bank INA to build a digital bank that meets the needs of their customers, both now and into the future."

Husni Fuad, General Manager Indonesia at Mambu, added, "The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital banking technology right around the world, and Indonesia is no exception. Bank INA, powered by Mambu, will soon be able to offer digital services to both retail consumers and MSMEs, offering greater convenience and speed, and also improving access to financial services for many consumers who are currently unbanked or underserved."

Yulius Purnama Junaedi, Digital Banking Director at Bank INA, concluded, "Bank INA will work with Mambu to utilise its market leading technology to be the frontrunner in Indonesia's digital banking industry. We believe that with Mambu, Bank INA will be able to complement the vast financial and payment digitalisation within Salim Group's ecosystem. Our purpose is to create a digital bank where we can empower the lives of many micro and small medium enterprises in Indonesia."

Mambu beat out tough competition from other digital banking platform providers, prevailing due to its agility, speed, and cost efficiency.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 700 employees that support 200 customers in over 65 countries - including N26, OakNorth, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank.
www.mambu.com

About Bank INA

Bank INA is a fully licensed commercial Bank in Indonesia where it is registered and supervised by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan and Bank Indonesia. Our aim is to contribute to augment the Indonesian Economy through digital banking products and services that are always present to the individual customers, MSMEs and corporations. Bank INA is a part of Salim Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia.

Salim Group operates globally in multiple regions across several industries covering upstream and downstream businesses. Through our diverse operations, we provide solutions for consumers for all ages in every market segment. We strive to build an ecosystem that nurtures sustainable growth and innovation for everyone.

SOURCE Mambu

Recommended Stories

  • Canderel-Led Consortium Agrees to Acquire Cominar for $5.7B, $11.75 Per Unit, in an All-Cash Transaction; Mach to Acquire $1.5B of Properties as Part of the Transaction

    Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) today announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") to be acquired by Iris Acquisition II LP (the "Purchaser"), an entity created by a consortium led by Canderel Real Estate Property Inc. ("Canderel"), a leading Québec real estate owner and operator, and including FrontFour Capital Group LLC ("FrontFour"), Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis"), and partnerships managed

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a home

    Homeownership is far from the only path to happiness and financial security.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • Richard Pzena’s 9 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Richard Pzena’s 9 new stock picks. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Pzena’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Richard Pzena’s 5 New Stock Picks. Richard Pzena founded Pzena Investment Management in 1995, and he serves as the managing principal, co-chief investment officer, and […]

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 31st of December. Even though the...

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Rivian’s New Electric Truck Comes With a Perk

    The new R1T pickup can be configured for a pullout camp kitchen with a range, faucet and sink, lights, and dishware. Its power comes from a 135 kilowatt battery pack that could run a house for some three days. In this new age of EVs, maybe the old rules don’t apply.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Dividend Will Be US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) will pay a dividend of US$0.27 on the 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield...