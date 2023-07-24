Bank Indonesia to Keep Interest Rates Steady Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark interest rate at a four-year high to support the rupiah amid expectations the Federal Reserve will resume monetary tightening later this week.

Bank Indonesia is seen to keep its seven-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 5.75% on Tuesday, according to all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank has stood pat in every meeting this year after January, when it delivered a quarter-point hike.

Policymakers could look past Indonesia’s steady disinflation and prioritize the rupiah ahead of the Fed’s pivotal meeting on Thursday, where it’s set to raise borrowing costs by another quarter-point. The local currency has weakened against the dollar since early May as investors turned more sanguine on Indonesian debt amid renewed bets of higher-for-longer US rates. The rupiah is down 0.2% so far this month, one of the few losers in Asia over the period.

“Current external conditions are not conducive to an easing pivot,” said Krystal Tan, economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “With the Fed widely anticipated to raise its policy rate a little further this week, going in the opposite direction could be a risky endeavor for BI, not least given the backdrop of a decline in foreign reserves, already narrow interest rate differentials and a thinning buffer from the trade surplus.”

Here’s what to look out for in Tuesday’s meeting:

Rupiah Outlook

With Fed jitters sending the rupiah past the psychological 15,000-level against the greenback, Bank Indonesia will likely be on alert to ensure the currency volatility doesn’t set off imported inflation. Further eroding support for the rupiah is a sharp 21% exports drop and dollar reserves at a six-month low in June.

According to Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt, rate cuts will be on the table only when there are definitive signs that the Fed is done with its hiking cycle. “Its excessive dependence on foreign bondholders to finance the budget deficit makes it important to maintain the attractiveness of Indonesia government bonds,” he said.

New Tools

Bank Indonesia, among the most active emerging-market central banks when it comes to the use of macroprudential measures, has unveiled more tools to shore up the rupiah.

On top of investors’ watchlist will be the new export earnings rule that kicks in on Aug. 1, mandating at minimum 30% of FX proceeds to be kept onshore for at least three months. According to a Citigroup Inc. report, the rule should bring in about $7 billion dollars cumulative and amplify take-up of BI’s export FX term deposits.

The central bank is also planning to expand the tenors and frequency of its short-term FX term deposit facility as investors clamor for shorter placements amid market uncertainty. Its “Operation Twist” intervention is also ongoing to prop up short-term bond yields in the secondary market.

Pivot Signals

The consensus among economists is Bank Indonesia’s next move will be a rate cut, but that will be a question of timing. Other than rupiah weakness, all other signals are pointing to a pivot. Headline inflation returned to the top end of the 2%-4% target band, while the core gauge has consistently stayed below the midpoint.

The inflation prints could also be read as warning signs of cooling consumption — which has typically driven growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Imports also plunged 18% last month on fewer shipments of consumer goods and raw materials.

“We are retaining our 4.7% Y-o-Y full-year growth for Indonesia for now, but we may need to revisit this outlook should consumer spending show more signs of moderating,” said ING Groep NV’s Nicholas Mapa, whose forecast is toward the lower end of Bank Indonesia’s 4.5%-5.3% projection.

--With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

