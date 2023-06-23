The Bank isn’t just administering the wrong dose – it’s prescribing the wrong medicine

Bank of England

It’s still a whisper, but voices are beginning to question whether the Bank of England’s commitment to heroic rises in interest rates may not only be the wrong strategy to tame inflation in the current crisis, but may actually be making it worse.

Orthodox economic prescriptions reflect a textbook scenario where inflation is caused by excess demand in the economy, driving up prices for wages, goods and services. Tightening monetary policy can provide the “touch on the tiller” to reduce incomes and bring demand back in line with the economy’s supply capacity.

The long established “Phillips Curve” reflects the way this works, with an economic slowdown increasing unemployment which reduces the capacity of individuals and firms to push up wages and prices.

However, the experience of the last 18 months has not followed this model. Large price rises which kicked off inflation were not caused by an overheated economy, but by external shocks to world energy and food prices following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The immediate impact was to reduce living standards and domestic spending in the U.K. and other Western economies. The Bank’s response in raising interest rates has been an attempt to convince the public inflation would be controlled, further reducing living standards and economic growth in order to discourage wage increases aimed at recapturing the loss in real income.

Some increase in interest rates was overdue after a prolonged period of artificially low rates that had unduly boosted asset prices. However, against the starting point of large external price shocks and a buoyant labour market, the orthodox approach has failed to recognise the formidable task placed on interest rates to deflate the economy sufficiently to bring inflation rapidly back to 2pc.

Given living standards had already suffered a sharp decline, workers have remained understandably resistant to curbing wage increases – and firms have preferred to pay and pass on wage increases rather than risk losing their workforce. Unless the Bank engineers a dramatic rise in unemployment through a prolonged recession, this behaviour is unlikely to markedly change.

In this situation, further rises in interest rates may actually be increasing inflation pressures by further reducing living standards and encouraging bigger wage claims. The preferred measure of inflation now used by the Government is the CPI a which excludes housing costs, but the old RPI measure – which includes higher mortgage costs in the index – has hit over 14pc in recent months.

RPI is a better measure of the decline in real incomes that many are now experiencing. Rather than accelerating the pace at which temporary peaks in food and energy prices pass through the economy, the policy may prolong the inflation as well as imposing huge social costs. And sadly, any attempt to ameliorate the pain felt by mortgage payers will simply work against the whole objective of higher rates.

Furthermore, if the Bank succeeds in engineering a full blown recession, with unemployment rising sufficiently to cause people to fear for their jobs, the further decline in real incomes would erode tax revenues while increasing welfare benefits – adding further strain to the public borrowing requirement. It is not clear that this will be politically sustainable or worth the economic damage.



So is there an alternative? Realistically, we should accept that there is no workable policy that could have avoided the impact of the external price shocks feeding through into higher domestic prices and temporarily lower real incomes.

However, rather than seeking to reduce real incomes further, the alternative might be to seek to validate a return to higher real incomes through economic growth – with the hope that a more positive outlook would reduce rather than exacerbate the militancy of employees in their pay demands.

This approach would imply keeping interest rates at more affordable levels, together with modest targeted tax cuts that help with the short term cost of living – made affordable by higher tax revenues and lower benefit costs as the economy grows. Higher rather than lower real wages might also encourage the investment in labour saving productivity measures which are the only long term source of per capita income growth.

Sadly, the disastrous market response to the overblown and poorly-executed tax cuts in the September Budget last year has made this approach more difficult to return to – both in terms of market and political credibility. Even challenging the current strategy risks upsetting market confidence.

But as the increasing cost of the current approach mounts up, those whispers may start getting louder.

Lord Blackwell is a former Chairman of Lloyds Banking Group and was Head of the No 10 Policy Unit under Sir John Major

