Bank of Israel’s Path to Rate Cuts Is Growing Shorter

(Bloomberg) -- Israel may seize on the rapid improvement in markets and consider easing monetary policy as early as this week or the start of next year, a shift that will depend on the central bank’s confidence it’s contained the worst of the economic fallout from the war with Hamas.

The chance of an interest-rate cut on Monday is still remote, with all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting the benchmark will stay at 4.75% for a fourth straight time. But analysts at Morgan Stanley assigned a 40% probability of a decrease, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees the Bank of Israel moving “to policy accommodation earlier than expected.”

Israel’s worst armed conflict in half a century has ripped through the economy by paralyzing many businesses, jolting consumer demand and draining the labor market of workers following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack from Gaza that killed 1,200 people.

Still, sentiment has reversed sharply since policymakers last met a month ago, when the shekel was enduring its longest run of losses in almost four decades. The course of the war remains hard to predict, however, with a short truce between Israel and Hamas set to end a day after the rate meeting.

Israel’s made clear it wants to continue the war until Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, is destroyed. The Israeli military’s airstrikes and ground offensive on Gaza have killed around 15,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

“The central bank will remain cautious in consideration of ongoing uncertainty about the future path of the conflict, despite the prospects of a temporary cease-fire,” Morgan Stanley economists including Hande Kucuk said in a report. “Yet, we see a non-negligible chance of a rate cut.”

As the economic damage spreads, the possibility of a rate cut is back now that the shekel appreciated nearly 9% against the dollar since the Bank of Israel’s last meeting on Oct. 23, the world’s best performance in that period.

The war has prompted growth downgrades from the central bank and the Finance Ministry, which is raising spending at a steep pace to help pay for a conflict that’s estimated to cost around 200 billion shekels ($54 billion).

The decision this week will be the first since Amir Yaron’s reappointment as governor for another five-year term. During his stint so far, Yaron has only cut rates once — at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 — and has since presided over a record-long cycle of monetary tightening that took borrowing costs to their highest in 17 years.

After the war began, Yaron deployed emergency measures to stabilize markets and previously made clear he’d be sidestepping rate cuts to avoid more pressure on the currency. The shekel’s recent rebound was in large part down to the central bank’s unprecedented interventions that totaled $8.2 billion in October.

“The heart of the central bank’s monetary policy is stabilizing the shekel, so the big question is whether the monetary committee thinks that the currency’s stability is entrenched,” said Jonathan Katz, macro strategist at Leader Capital Markets. “For reasons of conservatism, the bank may choose to wait until the beginning of January to see where the war is headed.”

Risks around inflation may also prove an obstacle to cutting rates just yet. The outlook is still in flux, though Israel has so far defied some earlier predictions of a price surge.

“Labor shortages may offset disinflationary pressures from lower demand, limiting the scope for a deeper easing cycle,” Barclays Plc economists, including Zalina Alborova, said in a report.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kerim Karakaya.

