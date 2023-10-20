Bank of Japan intervenes as 10-year JGB yield hits fresh peak

By Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan intervened in the Japanese government bond (JGB) market on Friday as the 10-year JGB yield touched a decade high early in Asian trading, driven up by surging U.S. Treasury rates.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to 0.845% early in trading, its highest since July 2013, after scaling fresh peaks the previous day as well.

The rise prompted the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to step in as it tries to stabilise market expectations and slow the pace of yield gains. The central bank said it will extend five-year loans against collateral to financial institutions.

"The BOJ is not trying to cap the yield here," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management. "It's sending a signal that moves should be gradual, not rapid."

The 10-year JGB yield ticked down to 0.835% after the announcement. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were at 144.68 yen.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.075%, while the five-year yield edged down 0.5 basis points to 0.365%.

On the superlong end, the 20-year JGB yield was up 2 bps at 1.635%, its highest level since September 2013.

JGB yields have jumped in the past week, extending their rise despite the BOJ offer to purchase bonds with maturities of five to 10 years and 10 to 25 years in an emergency bond-buying operation on Wednesday.

The climb in JGB yields mirrored a rise in their U.S. peers, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hitting the 5.0% mark on Thursday for the first since July 20, 2007. (Reporting by Brigid Riley and Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam)