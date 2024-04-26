Bank of Japan Stands Pat on Rates and Bond Buying, Hitting Yen

Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan held its interest rate settings steady and simplified its language on bond-buying at a two-day meeting that took place after the yen hit a fresh 34-year low this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BOJ Friday kept the range for its benchmark rate between 0% and 0.1% at the conclusion of its meeting, according to a statement, as widely expected by economists. The bank said it would buy government bonds in line with its March decision. It dropped a footnote saying it had purchased about 6 trillion yen ($38.5 billion) per month in the past.

The stand-pat decision and tweaked language on bonds did little to support the yen. The currency weakened through the 156 mark against the dollar for the first time since 1990 following the decision.

Governor Kazuo Ueda faces a dilemma as he plots his policy course. The central bank chief has indicated he’d like to proceed gradually with rate increases after last month ending the negative rate policy with the bank’s first hike since 2007.

At the same time he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on a stuttering economy estimated to have shrunk in the first quarter. The combination has left market players expecting little immediate change, adding to weakening pressure on the yen even after he called time on the central bank’s massive easing program in March.

Japan’s foreign exchange officials have ramped up their warnings above excessive yen weakness, and business leaders have amplified their concerns, implicitly putting pressure on the BOJ not to further fuel losses in a currency that’s already the biggest loser among major currencies this year.

A key focus of this meeting was the BOJ’s stance on bond purchases. Ahead of the meeting, some analysts held the view that a reduction in the volume of buying could be used to signal an incipient hawkish tilt to ease pressure on the yen.

Ueda has said that interest rates will be essentially decided by the market after the bank last month ended its yield curve control mechanism.

In its latest quarterly economic report Friday, the bank raised its outlook for consumer prices excluding fresh food to 2.8% from 2.4% previously for the 2024 fiscal year that started this month. The bank said risks are on the upside for inflation in the current fiscal year.

The median projection for fiscal 2026 was 1.9%. That shows the nine-member board expects the period in which the price measure stayed at or around its 2% goal to stretch to five years.

The governor is set to hold a press conference that will likely begin at 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo to elaborate on the thinking behind the decision, the path ahead for interest rates and the inflation outlook.

--With assistance from Brian Fowler.

(Adds more details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Yen Drops to Fresh 34-Year Low as BOJ Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened after an initially choppy response to the Bank of Japan keeping its key interest rate unchanged.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingThe currency was down

  • Oil Rises as Weaker US Dollar Vies With Slower Economic Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier losses to top $83 a barrel as a weaker dollar boosted commodities priced in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingStrengthening equities mark

  • Gold Heads For Weekly Loss as US Inflation Concerns Sap Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was on track for a weekly loss as persistent inflationary forces looked increasingly likely to push back the timing for US rate cuts.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is Fad

  • BOJ keeps ultra-low rates, projects inflation near 2% for years

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan kept interest rates around zero on Friday and issued fresh estimates projecting inflation to stay near its 2% target in the next three years, signalling its readiness to hike borrowing costs later this year. The central bank said it will keep buying government bonds based on guidance decided in March, when it pledged to buy roughly 6 trillion yen ($38.45 billion) per month. As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at a range of 0-0.1%, which was set just a month ago when it made a historical exit from its massive stimulus programme.

  • Hong Kong March home prices up 1.1%, first rise in nearly a year

    Hong Kong's private home prices reversed a 10-month falling streak in March, climbing 1.1% from February, after the financial city lifted curbs to boost the ailing property market. The increase in home prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets followed a revised 1.7% fall in February, official data showed on Friday. In late February, Hong Kong removed all additional stamp duties for foreign and second home buyers, as well as on those selling flats within two years of buying them, and the property market immediately celebrated with a jump in transactions.

  • BOJ keeps rates steady, projects inflation staying near 2% in coming years

    The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Friday and issued fresh estimates projecting inflation to stay near its 2% target in the next three years, signalling its readiness to hike borrowing costs later this year. As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at a range of 0-0.1% in a unanimous vote. In fresh quarterly forecasts, the board projected inflation, as measured by an index stripping away the effect of fresh food and fuel costs, to hit 1.9% in the current fiscal year that began in April, followed by 1.9% in fiscal 2025 and 2.1% in 2026.

  • Warren Buffett Says 'When It Rains Gold, Put Out The Bucket' And This High Yield Investment Is Making It Rain

    In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...

  • Hertz loses another $200 million from its EVs

    Car-rental operator Hertz reported it lost another $200 million due to its EV gamble.

  • Billionaire 'bond king' Bill Gross tells investors to avoid tech and stick to value stocks

    Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.

  • Analysts reboot stock price target for GE Aerospace after earnings

    This is what could happen next to GE Aerospace shares.